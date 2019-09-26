accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
smashfan
,
eldren
,
minx
,
shanks
,
leonr4
name :
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
Respawn Entertainment
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
98
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
xxxxxx12
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
myers
,
kikibearentongues
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
rickornichon
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
,
sonilka
,
angelcloud
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
whookid
,
furtifdor
,
rayzorx09
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kali
,
aiolia081
,
biboys
,
negan
,
sujetdelta
,
giusnake
,
killia
,
awamy02
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
883
visites since opening :
1263339
goldmen33
> blog
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Nouveau trailer!!
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:14 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
17
)
kamina
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:14 PM
Cette vignette !
negan
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:16 PM
Merci vieille truie
nospeudo
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:17 PM
Vraiment pas mal du tout !
Et il y a clairement du mieux visuellement !
rockin
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:17 PM
Toujours du mal avec le héro et sa tête de Hobbit !
gat
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:19 PM
rockin
Tu kiffes Link pourtant.
goldmen33
Hype.
rockin
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:20 PM
Link c'est un elfe stylé ... Compare pas ça avec le rouquin premier de la classe...
famimax
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:21 PM
J'ai l'impression que tous le monde s'en fout un peu de ce jeu, après faut dire que la concurrence est dure en ce moment
goldmen33
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:22 PM
gat
pareil c'est bon je garde la préco!
spike1
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:22 PM
Les combats ont l'air stylés
grievous32
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:27 PM
Gat
GOTY
kuroni
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:28 PM
A voir en 4k.
Ca m'a vendu le jeu.
trodark
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:33 PM
Enfin une vidéo de ce jeu qui donne envie !
Sympa.
djfab
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:36 PM
J'hésite entre ce jeu et Death Stranding ! Star Wars m'attire plus !
teeda
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:41 PM
Uncharjedi...lol.
Ils ont enfin corrigés.
Le sabre laset qui était tout bleu avant.
Dommage que le perso principale manque de charisme...ça a l'air sympas mais j'attendrai les reviews.
J'aurai préféré un jedi Knight 3 ou tfu 3.
Wait & see.
liquidsnake66
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:49 PM
Il me hype grave ce jeu, tellement plus que l'épisode 9
gat
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 06:54 PM
grievous32
goldmen33
Les combats au sabre ont l'air bien pêchus. Et ce boss quoi...
Et c'est canonique.
idd
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 07:03 PM
le jeu est splendide dans la video en 4k ^^
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Et il y a clairement du mieux visuellement !
goldmen33 Hype.
Ca m'a vendu le jeu.
Sympa.
Ils ont enfin corrigés.
Le sabre laset qui était tout bleu avant.
Dommage que le perso principale manque de charisme...ça a l'air sympas mais j'attendrai les reviews.
J'aurai préféré un jedi Knight 3 ou tfu 3.
Wait & see.
Et c'est canonique.