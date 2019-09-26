profile
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
name : Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Respawn Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
goldmen33
goldmen33
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Nouveau trailer!!


    posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:14 PM by goldmen33
    comments (17)
    kamina posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:14 PM
    Cette vignette !
    negan posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:16 PM
    Merci vieille truie
    nospeudo posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:17 PM
    Vraiment pas mal du tout !

    Et il y a clairement du mieux visuellement !
    rockin posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:17 PM
    Toujours du mal avec le héro et sa tête de Hobbit !
    gat posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:19 PM
    rockin Tu kiffes Link pourtant.

    goldmen33 Hype.
    rockin posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:20 PM
    Link c'est un elfe stylé ... Compare pas ça avec le rouquin premier de la classe...
    famimax posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:21 PM
    J'ai l'impression que tous le monde s'en fout un peu de ce jeu, après faut dire que la concurrence est dure en ce moment
    goldmen33 posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:22 PM
    gat pareil c'est bon je garde la préco!
    spike1 posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:22 PM
    Les combats ont l'air stylés
    grievous32 posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:27 PM
    Gat GOTY
    kuroni posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:28 PM
    A voir en 4k.
    Ca m'a vendu le jeu.
    trodark posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:33 PM
    Enfin une vidéo de ce jeu qui donne envie !
    Sympa.
    djfab posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:36 PM
    J'hésite entre ce jeu et Death Stranding ! Star Wars m'attire plus !
    teeda posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:41 PM
    Uncharjedi...lol.
    Ils ont enfin corrigés.
    Le sabre laset qui était tout bleu avant.
    Dommage que le perso principale manque de charisme...ça a l'air sympas mais j'attendrai les reviews.
    J'aurai préféré un jedi Knight 3 ou tfu 3.
    Wait & see.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:49 PM
    Il me hype grave ce jeu, tellement plus que l'épisode 9
    gat posted the 09/26/2019 at 06:54 PM
    grievous32 goldmen33 Les combats au sabre ont l'air bien pêchus. Et ce boss quoi...

    Et c'est canonique.
    idd posted the 09/26/2019 at 07:03 PM
    le jeu est splendide dans la video en 4k ^^
