.
profile
amassous
150
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 710
visites since opening : 2139843
amassous > blog
Les gashapon ça a évolué :o


Lui de 96 vous les avez tous a l'époque mentez pas
Fuck le demat.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/25/2019 at 10:30 AM by amassous
    comments (9)
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/25/2019 at 10:38 AM
    Ceux de 96 fini a la pisse j'en ai eu tellement môme
    amassous posted the 09/25/2019 at 10:42 AM
    ootaniisensei On est ensemble.
    Il se torder si tu forcer un peu c’était un plastique bizarre.
    olimar59 posted the 09/25/2019 at 10:45 AM
    L'orthographe n'a pas évolue par contre
    mazeroza posted the 09/25/2019 at 10:46 AM
    J'en ai eut pas mal aussi. La finition variait d'une boite à une autre.
    shido posted the 09/25/2019 at 11:13 AM
    + carte dbz , j'ai jamais pris les jouets
    amassous posted the 09/25/2019 at 11:13 AM
    olimar59 J’essaye mais je reviens de loin.
    sweetchukk posted the 09/25/2019 at 11:41 AM
    olimar59 évolué
    hollowar posted the 09/25/2019 at 11:52 AM
    différence de prix entre les 2 histoires de comparer ?
    amassous posted the 09/25/2019 at 11:56 AM
    hollowar Ceux de 96 me rapelle pas, ceux de 2019 sont a 300yens soit 2,5€
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre