.
profile
amassous
150
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 709
visites since opening : 2138808
amassous > blog
Mario Kart Tour victime de son succès


Les serveur sont complet impossible d’y jouer pour l’instant.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/25/2019 at 08:23 AM by amassous
    comments (9)
    gunstarred posted the 09/25/2019 at 08:29 AM
    D'ici quelques jours, la moitié aura quitté le jeu.
    gat posted the 09/25/2019 at 08:36 AM
    Toujours pas dispo sur Google Play.
    epicurien posted the 09/25/2019 at 08:40 AM
    J'ai juste fait le tuto, j'ai tiré toadette et bowser (meh), j'aime pas pour l'instant, maniabilité tout en derapage daubée, un comble pour MK
    hollowar posted the 09/25/2019 at 08:53 AM
    Je comprend pas le succès la video de présentation donne vraiment pas envie.......
    axlenz posted the 09/25/2019 at 09:01 AM
    hollowar Bah rien que le nom incitera déjà le plus grand nombre à télécharger
    axlenz posted the 09/25/2019 at 09:05 AM
    Sinon les 2004 semble avoir monopoliser les serveurs au lieu d'aller à l'école Une salle bande d'encombreuse ceux-là
    mahatma posted the 09/25/2019 at 09:05 AM
    gunstarred gat ca doit être bon la... Sinon j'ai lancé le jeu hors connexion puis j'ai mis le wifi... Et j'ai pu faire le tuto...
    jenicris posted the 09/25/2019 at 09:12 AM
    gat il est dispo.
    furtifdor posted the 09/25/2019 at 09:28 AM
    Ya un mode multi?
    jenicris mahatma
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre