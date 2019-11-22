« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
2K Games
7
Likes
Likers
name : 2K Games
official website : http://www.2kgames.com/home/
profile
nicolasgourry
110
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2788
visites since opening : 3494063
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/XOne] Sid Meier’s Civilization VI / Date de sortie





Date de sortie : 22 Novembre 2019

PS : Les extensions de la version Switch arriveront donc le 22 Novembre 2019.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIFsj3J7cao
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/24/2019 at 09:56 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre