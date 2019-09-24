profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4504
visites since opening : 5693749
guiguif > blog
all
Breaking Bad the Movie: Le Trailer dispo
Apres les 2 teaser, place au trailer (merci a Palan !)

    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/24/2019 at 04:48 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 09/24/2019 at 04:56 PM
    Hâte de voir le dénouement que mérite le personnage de Jesse
    jeanouillz posted the 09/24/2019 at 05:29 PM
    C'est pour quand ?
    jenicris posted the 09/24/2019 at 05:37 PM
    jeanouillz 11 octobre.
    jeanouillz posted the 09/24/2019 at 05:43 PM
    jenicris Thx
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre