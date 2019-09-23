profile
Un reboot pour Walker Texas Rangers !


Après Supernatural, Jared Padalecki jouera le rôle principal du reboot de la série #WalkerTexasRanger de CBS.
    posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:24 PM by negan
    comments (11)
    basto posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:24 PM
    Rien ne remplacement Chuck Norris
    negan posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:24 PM
    basto
    gat posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:27 PM
    Du moment qu'ils ne touchent pas au Rebelle.
    negan posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:29 PM
    gat Il y passera aussi
    zekk posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:32 PM
    octobar posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:36 PM
    toujours plus beauf
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:37 PM
    octobar
    toujours blasé de tout toi, rien de positif.
    octobar posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:38 PM
    romgamer6859 The Last Of Us Part II
    zekk posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:40 PM
    octobar non, là tu ne peux pas être positif
    dungas73 posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:03 PM
    C’est un mec avec les cheveux long et une tête de fragile qui passerait pour Walker ?
    Il a le jean slim retroussé jusqu’au cheville aussi ?
    sid posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:25 PM
    Putain de merde j'étais pas prêt alors hollywood sont vraiment en perte d'idées
