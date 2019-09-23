accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
46
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
victornewman
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
kevisiano
,
salocin
,
shiroyashagin
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3
visites since opening :
381318
negan
> blog
Un reboot pour Walker Texas Rangers !
Après Supernatural, Jared Padalecki jouera le rôle principal du reboot de la série #WalkerTexasRanger de CBS.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/23/2019 at 09:22 PM by
negan
comments (
11
)
basto
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:24 PM
Rien ne remplacement Chuck Norris
negan
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:24 PM
basto
gat
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:27 PM
Du moment qu'ils ne touchent pas au
Rebelle
.
negan
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:29 PM
gat
Il y passera aussi
zekk
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:32 PM
octobar
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:36 PM
toujours plus beauf
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:37 PM
octobar
toujours blasé de tout toi, rien de positif.
octobar
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:38 PM
romgamer6859
The Last Of Us Part II
zekk
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 09:40 PM
octobar
non, là tu ne peux pas être positif
dungas73
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 10:03 PM
C’est un mec avec les cheveux long et une tête de fragile qui passerait pour Walker ?
Il a le jean slim retroussé jusqu’au cheville aussi ?
sid
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 10:25 PM
Putain de merde j'étais pas prêt alors hollywood sont vraiment en perte d'idées
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
toujours blasé de tout toi, rien de positif.
Il a le jean slim retroussé jusqu’au cheville aussi ?