Retour de Batman le tease continue !
https://twitter.com/WBGamesMTL/status/1176182754712727554
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:30 PM by
negan
comments (
14
)
gantzeur
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:32 PM
ils vont finir par balancer la sauce ce soir ?
negan
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:33 PM
gantzeur
Demain plutot
shinz0
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:33 PM
Carole Quintaine approuve cette news
negan
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:34 PM
shinz0
voxen
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:35 PM
J'ai hâte bordel !!
xslayer750
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:38 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:39 PM
negan
leurs couilles sont bleues, ils vont pas tenir
raioh
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:40 PM
Gantzeur
: Si c'est un reveal pour les VGA, ça va fuiter avant, comme d'hab
gantzeur
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:44 PM
raioh
putain si c'est pour Décembre , faut pas trop s'enflammer lol , mais comme les autres je pense aussi demain dans un des deux event de la soirée ...
negan
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:44 PM
gantzeur
Il y a aussi le X0 en novembre
onypsis
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:45 PM
Trop de teasing en 48h, c'est forcément pour demain. Fin j'espère.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:48 PM
Demain ils ont interet
gantzeur
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:54 PM
negan
y'a la PGW aussi mais j'imagine que si ils font le teasing maintenant c'est pour marqué le coup pour l'anniversaire donc balancer un truc très bientôt
kevisiano
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 05:56 PM
Je veux !
