profile
negan
46
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 380088
negan > blog
Retour de Batman le tease continue !


https://twitter.com/WBGamesMTL/status/1176182754712727554
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:30 PM by negan
    comments (14)
    gantzeur posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:32 PM
    ils vont finir par balancer la sauce ce soir ?
    negan posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:33 PM
    gantzeur Demain plutot
    shinz0 posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:33 PM
    Carole Quintaine approuve cette news
    negan posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:34 PM
    shinz0
    voxen posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:35 PM
    J'ai hâte bordel !!
    xslayer750 posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:38 PM
    gantzeur posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:39 PM
    negan leurs couilles sont bleues, ils vont pas tenir
    raioh posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:40 PM
    Gantzeur : Si c'est un reveal pour les VGA, ça va fuiter avant, comme d'hab
    gantzeur posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:44 PM
    raioh putain si c'est pour Décembre , faut pas trop s'enflammer lol , mais comme les autres je pense aussi demain dans un des deux event de la soirée ...
    negan posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:44 PM
    gantzeur Il y a aussi le X0 en novembre
    onypsis posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:45 PM
    Trop de teasing en 48h, c'est forcément pour demain. Fin j'espère.
    shiroyashagin posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:48 PM
    Demain ils ont interet
    gantzeur posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:54 PM
    negan y'a la PGW aussi mais j'imagine que si ils font le teasing maintenant c'est pour marqué le coup pour l'anniversaire donc balancer un truc très bientôt
    kevisiano posted the 09/23/2019 at 05:56 PM
    Je veux !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre