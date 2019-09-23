profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
The last of us 2 le teasing continue...
Après le couteau, le marteau, le bracelet, voici la montre !!

Presque plus de doute sur l'apparition de Joël demain !!

Le lien ci-dessous :

https://mobile.twitter.com/neil_druckmann
    posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:26 PM by biboys
    comments (14)
    rbz posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:27 PM
    on attend plus que la teub de jojo maintenant
    vexx posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:28 PM
    rbz zobi
    minbox posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:28 PM
    La pression monte heures après heures...
    biboys posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:29 PM
    misterpixel
    serve posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:30 PM
    La montre est bloqué sur le chiffre 2 et 3 sortie le 2 Mars non je dec
    biboys posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:31 PM
    See you tomorrow
    sora78 posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:32 PM
    Bien joué à Misterpixel pour avoir deviné le bracelet et la montre

    serve Nan le 3 février pile un mois avant FFVII Remake
    biboys posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:32 PM
    serve ou le 3 février
    ryoporterbridges posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:33 PM
    Ça va être un truc de dingue, le net est déjà en feu.
    jenicris posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:33 PM
    sora78 manque plus que la guitare et c'est tout bon pour misterpixel .
    zekk posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:34 PM
    rbz tu vas la sentir passer ...
    serve posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:35 PM
    sora78 biboys

    C'est vrai 3 Février aussi
    shiroyashagin posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:36 PM
    Internet va s'écrouler
    xenofamicom posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:36 PM
    ryoporterbridges : Ça va être un truc de dingue, le net est déjà en feu.

    ah oui en effet, ça brûle de partout...
