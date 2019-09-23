accueil
Capcom
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
add a press review
biboys
The last of us 2 le teasing continue...
Après le couteau, le marteau, le bracelet, voici la montre !!
Presque plus de doute sur l'apparition de Joël demain !!
Le lien ci-dessous :
https://mobile.twitter.com/neil_druckmann
https://mobile.twitter.com/neil_druckmann
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/23/2019 at 03:26 PM by
biboys
comments (
14
)
rbz
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:27 PM
on attend plus que la teub de jojo maintenant
vexx
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:28 PM
rbz
zobi
minbox
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:28 PM
La pression monte heures après heures...
biboys
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:29 PM
misterpixel
serve
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:30 PM
La montre est bloqué sur le chiffre 2 et 3 sortie le 2 Mars non je dec
biboys
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:31 PM
See you tomorrow
sora78
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:32 PM
Bien joué à
Misterpixel
pour avoir deviné le bracelet et la montre
serve
Nan le 3 février pile un mois avant FFVII Remake
biboys
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:32 PM
serve
ou le 3 février
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:33 PM
Ça va être un truc de dingue, le net est déjà en feu.
jenicris
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:33 PM
sora78
manque plus que la guitare et c'est tout bon pour
misterpixel
.
zekk
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:34 PM
rbz
tu vas la sentir passer ...
serve
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:35 PM
sora78
biboys
C'est vrai 3 Février aussi
shiroyashagin
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:36 PM
Internet va s'écrouler
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 03:36 PM
ryoporterbridges
:
Ça va être un truc de dingue, le net est déjà en feu.
ah oui en effet, ça brûle de partout...
