Code Vein : la jolie promo US
Jeux Video


Don du sang = jeu gratos
Ils avaient fait la même avec Bloodborne au Danemark je crois.

Bon par contre, c'est only San Diego, dommage.
    posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:24 AM by shanks
    comments (6)
    lion93 posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:30 AM
    Octo aime ça!
    palan posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:33 AM
    ça viendra jamais chez nous c'est sur,en france c'est un don donc on recoit rien quand on donne son sang.Alors que tu gagne de l'argent au usa.
    Ce qui est pas normal c'est qu’après avoir donner ton sang l'hopital le vend a d'autre hopital...
    rbz posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:36 AM
    hyper malin.
    negan posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:36 AM
    palan ''Ce qui est pas normal c'est qu’après avoir donner ton sang l'hopital le vend a d'autre hopital...''

    Dans le fond on s'en fout ou il va ton sang car il ira toujours a quelqu'un qui en a besoin
    5120x2880 posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:40 AM
    Faut voir si le jeu vaut plus que le prix du sang ou non.
    linkald posted the 09/23/2019 at 11:35 AM
    Merde... ils ont du bol à San Diego
