shanks
Code Vein : la jolie promo US
Jeux Video
Don du sang = jeu gratos
Ils avaient fait la même avec Bloodborne au Danemark je crois.
Bon par contre, c'est only San Diego, dommage.
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/23/2019 at 10:24 AM by
shanks
comments (
6
)
lion93
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 10:30 AM
Octo aime ça!
palan
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 10:33 AM
ça viendra jamais chez nous c'est sur,en france c'est un don donc on recoit rien quand on donne son sang.Alors que tu gagne de l'argent au usa.
Ce qui est pas normal c'est qu’après avoir donner ton sang l'hopital le vend a d'autre hopital...
rbz
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 10:36 AM
hyper malin.
negan
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 10:36 AM
palan
''Ce qui est pas normal c'est qu’après avoir donner ton sang l'hopital le vend a d'autre hopital...''
Dans le fond on s'en fout ou il va ton sang car il ira toujours a quelqu'un qui en a besoin
5120x2880
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 10:40 AM
Faut voir si le jeu vaut plus que le prix du sang ou non.
linkald
posted
the 09/23/2019 at 11:35 AM
Merde... ils ont du bol à San Diego
Ce qui est pas normal c'est qu’après avoir donner ton sang l'hopital le vend a d'autre hopital...
Dans le fond on s'en fout ou il va ton sang car il ira toujours a quelqu'un qui en a besoin