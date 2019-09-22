accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Psikyo
nicolasgourry
articles : 2782
2782
visites since opening : 3485005
3485005
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Fan des "Shoot'em up" 2D retro ?
-Strikers 1945
-Strikers 1945 II
-Strikers 1945 III
-Sol Divide
-Dragon Blaze
-Zero Gunner 2
Date de sortie : 24 Janvier 2020 -Europe-
Site NISAmerica
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl3sW9MJ50E
posted the 09/22/2019 at 07:50 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (5)
5
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 09/22/2019 at 07:59 AM
Je crois qu'on a jamais fait autant de thunes qu'avec les vieilleries du passé ... Et on en redemande ! Je rêverai trop d'avoir un Mario Galaxy Collection sur Switch en 60 fps 1080p
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/22/2019 at 08:01 AM
jeanouillz
Et c'est pas finie
https://www.play-asia.com/dragon-quest-123-collection-multi-language/13/70d0en?tagid=1248773
cajp45
posted
the 09/22/2019 at 08:05 AM
j'avous que cette compil me fait de l'oeil. ^^
hyoga57
posted
the 09/22/2019 at 08:34 AM
C'est cool pour cette sortie Européenne. Malheureusement, ça sort trop tard, c'est plutôt cher par rapport aux versions Asia et Japonaises et surtout certains titres de ces compilations tournent assez mal...
hyoga57
posted
the 09/22/2019 at 08:39 AM
cajp45
Prépare le portefeuille alors, car il y en a deux.
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
https://www.play-asia.com/dragon-quest-123-collection-multi-language/13/70d0en?tagid=1248773