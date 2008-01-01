In mid-July, developers agreed to update the Bitcoin protocol using Segregation Witness (SegWit2x) technology. This solution was proposed by the Bitcoin Core development team and supported by China's largest mining tools for redeem code hashflare
. The new technology has removed some block information, including transaction signatures, while increasing throughput throughout the chain. Most miners agreed to update the protocol, promising an increase in network-wide performance. But some of the big mining companies supported the division. Most followers of this position come from China, it can be said that the Chinese miners made the Bitcoin fork appear (not all agree that this is a fork, by the way). But in general this is true. On August 1, the Bitcoin cash cryptocurrency appeared with a block size of 8 MB. The separation occurred in block # 478558. Consequently, both versions of Bitcoin have common old transactions, but all new operations are different. At the same time, the block size of the new currency is 8 MB. Interestingly, the Chinese were also the first to perform operations on this cryptocurrency. "A group of miners who disliked the option with SegWit2x decided to increase the size of the cryptocurrency block from 1 MB to 8 MB," said Charles Morris, representative of investment firm NextBlock Global.
posted the 09/21/2019 at 06:29 PM by ellaquinse