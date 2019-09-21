profile
Gears of War : screenshots perso de la saga #1
Quoi de mieux que ce son pour zieuter ces screens de toute beauté ?






















































































La demeure de Voxen & Spawnini après avoir cliqué.

    posted the 09/21/2019 at 10:52 AM by gat
    comments (13)
    solidfisher posted the 09/21/2019 at 11:03 AM
    ce son la est plus adapté :

    https://youtu.be/ndaJphlTPY8?t=71 .

    voxen posted the 09/21/2019 at 11:22 AM
    Bon j'attends depuis 3 min que ça charge au moins la première
    goldmen33 posted the 09/21/2019 at 11:25 AM
    Tu passes aux 4 et 5??
    gat posted the 09/21/2019 at 11:26 AM
    voxen Regarde la fin surtout.

    solidfisher Peut-être pour l'article sur Gears 4 et 5.
    voxen posted the 09/21/2019 at 11:28 AM
    Eh bien ça a planté, j'ai pu en voir 4 !

    gat enfoiré c'est tellement ça
    victornewman posted the 09/21/2019 at 11:30 AM
    gat les images c'est juste le premier Gears of War ou c'est une compile des 3 premiers ?
    gat posted the 09/21/2019 at 11:32 AM
    goldmen33 Ouep. Je (re)commence le 4 aujourd'hui.

    voxen

    victornewman Les 4 opus de la 360.
    victornewman posted the 09/21/2019 at 11:36 AM
    gat thanks , alors j'ai du rattrapage !
    gat posted the 09/21/2019 at 12:00 PM
    victornewman N'oublie pas les DLC du 2, 3 et Judgment.
    victornewman posted the 09/21/2019 at 12:11 PM
    gat ok ok , les dlc sont compris avec le gamepass pour les jeux 360 ?
    gat posted the 09/21/2019 at 12:13 PM
    victornewman Ils sont tous gratos tkt.
    victornewman posted the 09/21/2019 at 12:20 PM
    gat merci mec , bonne nouvelle
    gat posted the 09/21/2019 at 01:06 PM
    victornewman Autre info, Gears 1 & Judgment ne sont pas patchés X contrairement au 2 et au 3. Et tu vois clairement la différence.^^
