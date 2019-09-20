profile
The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
name : The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/20/2019
[Switch] Zelda Link's Awakening à 41.99€
Le jeu Zelda Link's Awakening passe à 41.99€ actuellement



N'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

Link's Awakening
https://mobile.twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/1175101518560862213
    posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:39 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    shigeryu posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:43 PM
    Uniquement en démat nope ?

    Il me semble avoir lu sur gamekyo qu'il était à 40€ chez Carreouf (pas verifié).
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:47 PM
    shigeryu non en boite
    darkwii posted the 09/20/2019 at 06:00 PM
    Je l ai payé 47 euros à intermarché à côté de chez moi
    madd posted the 09/20/2019 at 06:56 PM
    Le jeu ne vaut pas plus de 30€.
    testament posted the 09/20/2019 at 07:54 PM
    Mahatma
