La démo d'Ori sur Switch est dispo
Je teste ça de suite!!!
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:08 PM by
jenicris
comments (
6
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/20/2019 at 05:11 PM
Je viens juste de lancer le téléchargement (depuis le temps que je veux essayer ce jeu) ^^
jenicris
posted
the 09/20/2019 at 05:15 PM
nicolasgourry
comme j'avais dit version ultime de Ori. La Switch est juste parfaite pour ce jeu.
mrvince
posted
the 09/20/2019 at 05:17 PM
Je le connais par coeur mais bon on va prendre quand même
bliss02
posted
the 09/20/2019 at 05:22 PM
Merci
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/20/2019 at 05:24 PM
j'y joue en mode tablette là et c'est plutôt propre.
jenicris
: je confirme, ça passe super bien sur l'écran de la switch
jenicris
posted
the 09/20/2019 at 05:24 PM
mrvince
rien que pour le faire en portable il vaut le coup. Et pourtant je l'ai déjà sur PC.
xenofamicom
c'est exactement ça.
