La démo d'Ori sur Switch est dispo


Je teste ça de suite!!!
    posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:08 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:11 PM
    Je viens juste de lancer le téléchargement (depuis le temps que je veux essayer ce jeu) ^^
    jenicris posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:15 PM
    nicolasgourry comme j'avais dit version ultime de Ori. La Switch est juste parfaite pour ce jeu.
    mrvince posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:17 PM
    Je le connais par coeur mais bon on va prendre quand même
    bliss02 posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:22 PM
    Merci
    xenofamicom posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:24 PM
    j'y joue en mode tablette là et c'est plutôt propre.

    jenicris : je confirme, ça passe super bien sur l'écran de la switch
    jenicris posted the 09/20/2019 at 05:24 PM
    mrvince rien que pour le faire en portable il vaut le coup. Et pourtant je l'ai déjà sur PC.

    xenofamicom c'est exactement ça.
