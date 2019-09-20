profile
Gears 5
25
Likes
Likers
name : Gears 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : The Coalition
genre : action
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
djhu
1
Like
Likers
djhu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3
visites since opening : 2797
djhu > blog
Vends code démat' gears 5 ultimate édition
Salut a tous,
J'ai un pote qui vends un code gears 5 ultimate édition à 50 euros si ça intéresse quelqu'un.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/20/2019 at 06:48 AM by djhu
    comments (3)
    alucardk posted the 09/20/2019 at 06:52 AM
    hmmm, why not, paiement PayPal ?
    alucardk posted the 09/20/2019 at 06:53 AM
    version steam ou xbox au fait ?
    djhu posted the 09/20/2019 at 06:54 AM
    Xbox
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre