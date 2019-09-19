profile
Reception du Jour : dans mon top 5 de cette année 8)
    posted the 09/19/2019 at 03:38 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    furtifdor posted the 09/19/2019 at 03:42 PM
    Amuse toi bien!
    Perso moi demain ce sera Zelda!

    J'aurais acheté très peu d ejeux cette année n'empêche!
    pokute posted the 09/19/2019 at 04:06 PM
    Déjà reçu ?? Play asia ?
    gat posted the 09/19/2019 at 04:09 PM
    Achète The Forest bordel.
    floflo posted the 09/19/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Ouahh déjà reçu.
    Je suis même pas sûr que mon exemplaire soit déjà en route ....
    mercure7 posted the 09/19/2019 at 05:04 PM
    shincloud posted the 09/19/2019 at 05:19 PM
    furtifdor Merci man

    pokute floflo Yep j'aurai du le recevoir mardi, mais la poste... voila quoi lol

    mercure7

    gat Tu me l'achète? car j'ai vus du gameplay.... xD
    gat posted the 09/19/2019 at 05:30 PM
    shincloud Et ?
    Il fait 12 balles. Fais pas le pauvre.
