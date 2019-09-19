accueil
Muramasa
profile
203
Likes
Likers
shincloud
articles : 3083
3083
visites since opening : 4111330
4111330
shincloud
> blog
Reception du Jour : dans mon top 5 de cette année 8)
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/19/2019 at 03:38 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments ( 7 )
7
)
furtifdor
posted
the 09/19/2019 at 03:42 PM
Amuse toi bien!
Perso moi demain ce sera Zelda!
J'aurais acheté très peu d ejeux cette année n'empêche!
pokute
posted
the 09/19/2019 at 04:06 PM
Déjà reçu ?? Play asia ?
gat
posted
the 09/19/2019 at 04:09 PM
Achète The Forest bordel.
floflo
posted
the 09/19/2019 at 04:58 PM
Ouahh déjà reçu.
Je suis même pas sûr que mon exemplaire soit déjà en route ....
mercure7
posted
the 09/19/2019 at 05:04 PM
shincloud
posted
the 09/19/2019 at 05:19 PM
furtifdor
Merci man
pokute
floflo
Yep j'aurai du le recevoir mardi, mais la poste... voila quoi lol
mercure7
gat
Tu me l'achète? car j'ai vus du gameplay.... xD
gat
posted
the 09/19/2019 at 05:30 PM
shincloud
Et ?
Il fait 12 balles. Fais pas le pauvre.
