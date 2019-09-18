.
amassous > blog
Canarticho a un nouvelle transformation dans Pokémon Épée.







MDRRRRRRRRR PALARTICHO
    posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:23 PM by amassous
    comments (17)
    ratchet posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:24 PM
    Pas mal du tout! ^^
    pharrell posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:25 PM
    classe !! Evolution ou forme de galar Comme Smogogo ??
    i8 posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:25 PM
    haha pas mal
    noad2 posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:27 PM
    Je ne veux pas être chiant, mais j'essaie d'éviter les spoils pour un max de plaisir lors de la découverte
    amassous posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:28 PM
    i8 pharrell ratchet et ouais tarpin classe il est passé en super saïyen
    noad2 désolé !!!
    raioh posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:28 PM
    Le charisme
    shanks posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:29 PM
    pharrell
    évo
    i8 posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:29 PM
    Ah bordel jpensais que t'avais balancer un fake histoire de troll c'est trop stylé xD
    amassous posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:30 PM
    i8 NAAA C’est officiel
    wickette posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:51 PM
    C’est stylé !
    playstation2008 posted the 09/18/2019 at 02:10 PM
    Enfin canarpoireau !!!!

    En tout cas, il l'a tient bien fermement sa longue épée
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/18/2019 at 02:24 PM
    Ça défonce ! J'ai vu le Pokémon sur Twitter mais je pensai pas que ça serai canarticho
    amassous posted the 09/18/2019 at 02:31 PM
    playstation2008 mdrrrrrr
    ootaniisensei et ouais tarpin classe.
    nature posted the 09/18/2019 at 02:35 PM
    Je suis étonné, je le trouve très sympa !
    amassous posted the 09/18/2019 at 02:47 PM
    nature il fait l’unanimité visiblement
    medoo posted the 09/18/2019 at 03:51 PM
    Justement, je me disais qu'il lui manquait une Evolution à lui.

    Et elle est sympa !
    gunstarred posted the 09/18/2019 at 05:13 PM
    Canipoireau
