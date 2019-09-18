accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
.
profile
150
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
terminator
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
ellie
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
rickornichon
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
onykarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwayswin2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
700
visites since opening :
2119156
amassous
> blog
Canarticho a un nouvelle transformation dans Pokémon Épée.
MDRRRRRRRRR PALARTICHO
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/18/2019 at 01:23 PM by
amassous
comments (
17
)
ratchet
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:24 PM
Pas mal du tout! ^^
pharrell
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:25 PM
classe !! Evolution ou forme de galar Comme Smogogo ??
i8
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:25 PM
haha pas mal
noad2
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:27 PM
Je ne veux pas être chiant, mais j'essaie d'éviter les spoils pour un max de plaisir lors de la découverte
amassous
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:28 PM
i8
pharrell
ratchet
et ouais tarpin classe il est passé en super saïyen
noad2
désolé !!!
raioh
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:28 PM
Le charisme
shanks
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:29 PM
pharrell
évo
i8
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:29 PM
Ah bordel jpensais que t'avais balancer un fake histoire de troll c'est trop stylé xD
amassous
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:30 PM
i8
NAAA C’est officiel
wickette
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 01:51 PM
C’est stylé !
playstation2008
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 02:10 PM
Enfin canarpoireau !!!!
En tout cas, il l'a tient bien fermement sa longue épée
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 02:24 PM
Ça défonce ! J'ai vu le Pokémon sur Twitter mais je pensai pas que ça serai canarticho
amassous
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 02:31 PM
playstation2008
mdrrrrrr
ootaniisensei
et ouais tarpin classe.
nature
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 02:35 PM
Je suis étonné, je le trouve très sympa !
amassous
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 02:47 PM
nature
il fait l’unanimité visiblement
medoo
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 03:51 PM
Justement, je me disais qu'il lui manquait une Evolution à lui.
Et elle est sympa !
gunstarred
posted
the 09/18/2019 at 05:13 PM
Canipoireau
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
noad2 désolé !!!
évo
En tout cas, il l'a tient bien fermement sa longue épée
ootaniisensei et ouais tarpin classe.
Et elle est sympa !