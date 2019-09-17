profile
Medievil PS4
23
Likes
Likers
name : Medievil PS4
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
121
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2206
visites since opening : 2690232
gat > blog
MediEvil est Gold

Sortie prévue pour le 25 octobre prochain.

Gamergen - https://gamergen.com/actualites/medievil-jeu-est-gold-sortie-developpement-305665-1
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:17 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    shincloud posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:22 PM
    il est gold avec un p'tit patch day one de 10go
    gat posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:27 PM
    shincloud The Forest ?
    leonr4 posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:28 PM
    Verbatim
    spawnini posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:28 PM
    Peuvent pas écrire 14-09-2019 comme tous les français
    kebabavectout posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:34 PM
    J'aurai tellement aimé un vrai reboot, autant l'ambiance est excellente, autant le jeu est pouurrrrriiiiiiiii
    e3ologue posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:43 PM
    kebabavectout c'est vrai que les univers horrifique cartoon comme Medievil, Luigi's mansion, Gouls & ghost ça tabasse dommage qu'il y en ai pas beaucoup.
    axlenz posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:48 PM
    Ouiiiii Vivement la sortie . Ce sera day one perso
    chiotgamer posted the 09/17/2019 at 09:58 PM
    Les types n'ont même pas un bdr de chez sony
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre