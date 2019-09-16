accueil
LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
DB FighterZ : Gameplay TGS Gogeta SSJB
Gameplay à 3h45:15 , Disponible le 26 Septembre !
C'est la hype
posted the 09/16/2019 at 02:08 PM by
gantzeur
aspartam
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 02:18 PM
Il pue la classe et la puissance (même si je l'aurais préféré en version super sayajin)
testament
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 02:24 PM
https://youtu.be/KFT7JZT4bRQ?t=13527
shinz0
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 02:24 PM
Cette animation et cette classe
opthomas
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 02:37 PM
Il bute
kageyama
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 03:01 PM
on peut l'utiliser dans le mode histoire?
predagogue
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 03:06 PM
https://imgur.com/OcPwI77
calishnikov
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 03:08 PM
Ils auraient vraiment du a songé a rajouter des succès sérieux.
J'ai pris le SP02 mais aufinal j'ai plus rien a faire sur le jeu, je l'ai a 880/1000 ce qui reste c'est beaucoup trop long pour que je tante quoi que ce sois de plus, et franchement retourner dessus pour poncé l'IA juste avec de nouveaux personnages c'est inintéressant.
Et en ligne les mecs prennent mon cul pour une bassecourt..
spawnini
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 03:11 PM
calishnikov
je t'ai déjà dit de toujours penser à ta ceinture de chasteté quand tu pars au combat
calishnikov
posted
the 09/16/2019 at 03:17 PM
spawnini
bah je te l'avais prêté car tu en avais marre que je t'éclate les babines sur Fighterz et tu me l'as jamais rendu...
