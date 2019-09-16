LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Dragon Ball FighterZ
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
gantzeur
gantzeur
DB FighterZ : Gameplay TGS Gogeta SSJB


Gameplay à 3h45:15 , Disponible le 26 Septembre !

C'est la hype








    posted the 09/16/2019 at 02:08 PM by gantzeur
    comments (9)
    aspartam posted the 09/16/2019 at 02:18 PM
    Il pue la classe et la puissance (même si je l'aurais préféré en version super sayajin)
    testament posted the 09/16/2019 at 02:24 PM
    https://youtu.be/KFT7JZT4bRQ?t=13527
    shinz0 posted the 09/16/2019 at 02:24 PM
    Cette animation et cette classe
    opthomas posted the 09/16/2019 at 02:37 PM
    Il bute
    kageyama posted the 09/16/2019 at 03:01 PM
    on peut l'utiliser dans le mode histoire?
    predagogue posted the 09/16/2019 at 03:06 PM
    https://imgur.com/OcPwI77
    calishnikov posted the 09/16/2019 at 03:08 PM
    Ils auraient vraiment du a songé a rajouter des succès sérieux.
    J'ai pris le SP02 mais aufinal j'ai plus rien a faire sur le jeu, je l'ai a 880/1000 ce qui reste c'est beaucoup trop long pour que je tante quoi que ce sois de plus, et franchement retourner dessus pour poncé l'IA juste avec de nouveaux personnages c'est inintéressant.
    Et en ligne les mecs prennent mon cul pour une bassecourt..
    spawnini posted the 09/16/2019 at 03:11 PM
    calishnikov je t'ai déjà dit de toujours penser à ta ceinture de chasteté quand tu pars au combat
    calishnikov posted the 09/16/2019 at 03:17 PM
    spawnini bah je te l'avais prêté car tu en avais marre que je t'éclate les babines sur Fighterz et tu me l'as jamais rendu...
