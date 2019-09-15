profile
Nouveau trailer Tales of Arise
    posted the 09/15/2019 at 07:00 AM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 09/15/2019 at 07:01 AM
    oula, 55 sec, c'est un teaser trailer j'espère
    jenicris posted the 09/15/2019 at 07:03 AM
    rbz ils ont montré que ça lors du live malheureusement.
    hyoga57 posted the 09/15/2019 at 07:13 AM
    jenicris L'annonce du Tokyo Game Show pour moi :

    https://gematsu.com/2019/09/deathsmiles-i-and-ii-coming-to-additional-platforms
    jenicris posted the 09/15/2019 at 07:16 AM
    hyoga57 PS4 et Switch?!

    Cave sur PS4 hormi les portages M2 ils ont rien sortie dessus je crois. Du coup une chance?

    Switch c'est quasi sur.

    Mais vu que c'est multi je vois bien PS4/Switch.
    rbz posted the 09/15/2019 at 07:17 AM
    jenicris ah dac, bah bien naze alors
    hyoga57 posted the 09/15/2019 at 07:27 AM
    jenicris PS4 et Switch c'est quasi-certain. Et vu le développeur, ça sortira également sur Xbox One...

    Sur PS4 en Cave, tu as Ketsui et bientôt ESP Ra. De., et ce dernier sortira également sur Switch...
