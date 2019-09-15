accueil
jenicris
articles :
835
visites since opening :
1355020
jenicris
> blog
Nouveau trailer Tales of Arise
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/15/2019 at 07:00 AM by
jenicris
comments (
6
)
rbz
posted
the 09/15/2019 at 07:01 AM
oula, 55 sec, c'est un teaser trailer j'espère
jenicris
posted
the 09/15/2019 at 07:03 AM
rbz
ils ont montré que ça lors du live malheureusement.
hyoga57
posted
the 09/15/2019 at 07:13 AM
jenicris
L'annonce du Tokyo Game Show pour moi :
https://gematsu.com/2019/09/deathsmiles-i-and-ii-coming-to-additional-platforms
jenicris
posted
the 09/15/2019 at 07:16 AM
hyoga57
PS4 et Switch?!
Cave sur PS4 hormi les portages M2 ils ont rien sortie dessus je crois. Du coup une chance?
Switch c'est quasi sur.
Mais vu que c'est multi je vois bien PS4/Switch.
rbz
posted
the 09/15/2019 at 07:17 AM
jenicris
ah dac, bah bien naze alors
hyoga57
posted
the 09/15/2019 at 07:27 AM
jenicris
PS4 et Switch c'est quasi-certain. Et vu le développeur, ça sortira également sur Xbox One...
Sur PS4 en Cave, tu as Ketsui et bientôt ESP Ra. De., et ce dernier sortira également sur Switch...
