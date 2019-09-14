profile
Medievil PS4
name : Medievil PS4
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
sora78
sora78
sora78 > blog
[PS4] Medievil : une vidéo direct feed en provenance du TGS !
Exclusivités Playstation



Le jeu est maintenant beaucoup plus propre et fluide.



Sortie prévue pour le 25 Octobre 2019.

    posted the 09/14/2019 at 11:05 AM by sora78
