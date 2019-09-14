.
profile
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
7
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
amassous
150
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 696
visites since opening : 2109566
amassous > blog
DBZ Kakarotto: Végéta chemise BADMAN se promène en ville


La ville a l’air sympas mais pas ouf avec sa petite chemise en plus, on aperçois aussi Kiwi sur Namek
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/14/2019 at 09:08 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    mahatma posted the 09/14/2019 at 09:14 AM
    Ca a un coté Xenoverse en faite...
    bliss02 posted the 09/14/2019 at 09:16 AM
    C'est pas mal, Kiwi je m'en souvenais pas de ce perso
    amassous posted the 09/14/2019 at 09:16 AM
    mahatma C’est minuscule Xenoverse
    amassous posted the 09/14/2019 at 09:17 AM
    bliss02 Il faisait trop le mac Kiwi
    bliss02 posted the 09/14/2019 at 09:19 AM
    amassous oui oui que de souvenirs avec cette correction
    mahatma posted the 09/14/2019 at 09:19 AM
    amassous Je ne veux pas faire chieur mais j'aurais préféré un jeu open world comme ca mais juste la periode Dragon ball
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre