accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
.
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
yamy
,
smashfan
,
aym
,
opthomas
,
amassous
,
ritalix
name :
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
150
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
terminator
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
ellie
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
rickornichon
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
onykarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwayswin2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
696
visites since opening :
2109566
amassous
> blog
DBZ Kakarotto: Végéta chemise BADMAN se promène en ville
La ville a l’air sympas mais pas ouf avec sa petite chemise en plus
, on aperçois aussi Kiwi sur Namek
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/14/2019 at 09:08 AM by
amassous
comments (
6
)
mahatma
posted
the 09/14/2019 at 09:14 AM
Ca a un coté Xenoverse en faite...
bliss02
posted
the 09/14/2019 at 09:16 AM
C'est pas mal, Kiwi je m'en souvenais pas de ce perso
amassous
posted
the 09/14/2019 at 09:16 AM
mahatma
C’est minuscule Xenoverse
amassous
posted
the 09/14/2019 at 09:17 AM
bliss02
Il faisait trop le mac Kiwi
bliss02
posted
the 09/14/2019 at 09:19 AM
amassous
oui oui que de souvenirs avec cette correction
mahatma
posted
the 09/14/2019 at 09:19 AM
amassous
Je ne veux pas faire chieur mais j'aurais préféré un jeu open world comme ca mais juste la periode Dragon ball
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo