accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
66
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jojoplay4
,
chester
,
minbox
,
arngrim
,
anakaris
,
oloman334
,
diablass59
,
eldren
,
racsnk
,
jwolf
,
nduvel
,
vfries
,
squal
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
link49
,
shanks
,
genzzo
,
strifedcloud
,
nekonoctis
,
serialgamer7
,
angelcloud
,
fullbuster
,
leonr4
,
yamy
,
goldmen33
,
opthomas
,
sabelette
,
koopa
,
lanni
,
kira93
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
roxloud
,
milo42
,
sora78
,
jenicris
,
zenimar
,
torotoro59
,
aros
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
ninja17
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
mickurt
,
biboys
,
linuxclan
,
gantzeur
,
raph64
,
eduardos
,
binou87
,
kevisiano
,
sephiroth07
,
sid
,
sonilka
,
nindo64
,
tvirus
,
marcus62
,
voxen
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
finalfantasyxv
,
wario
,
walterwhite
,
surveillance
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
sora78
,
sorow
,
biboys
,
raph64
,
minx
kaiserstark
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
11
visites since opening :
24468
kaiserstark
> blog
Un artwork pour TLOUII par l'Art Director de Naughty Dog
John Sweeney Art Director chez Naughty Dog pour The Last of Us Part II à dévoilé via son compte Twitter un petit artwork qu'il a réalisé pour le jeu.
https://twitter.com/johnsweeney2147/status/1171809665774043136
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/12/2019 at 04:09 PM by
kaiserstark
comments (
5
)
guiguif
posted
the 09/12/2019 at 04:12 PM
gemini
posted
the 09/12/2019 at 04:26 PM
Il s'annonce déjà énorme!
docbrown
posted
the 09/12/2019 at 04:36 PM
TLOU est sortie la même année que la PS4
TLOU 2 sortira la même année que la PS5
Le reste appartient à l'histoire !
minbox
posted
the 09/12/2019 at 04:36 PM
Ça sent le jeu de la gen...
beppop
posted
the 09/12/2019 at 04:46 PM
Vivement !!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
TLOU 2 sortira la même année que la PS5
Le reste appartient à l'histoire !