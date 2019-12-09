profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
66
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kaiserstark
6
Likes
Likers
kaiserstark
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 11
visites since opening : 24468
kaiserstark > blog
Un artwork pour TLOUII par l'Art Director de Naughty Dog
John Sweeney Art Director chez Naughty Dog pour The Last of Us Part II à dévoilé via son compte Twitter un petit artwork qu'il a réalisé pour le jeu.

https://twitter.com/johnsweeney2147/status/1171809665774043136
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/12/2019 at 04:09 PM by kaiserstark
    comments (5)
    guiguif posted the 09/12/2019 at 04:12 PM
    gemini posted the 09/12/2019 at 04:26 PM
    Il s'annonce déjà énorme!
    docbrown posted the 09/12/2019 at 04:36 PM
    TLOU est sortie la même année que la PS4
    TLOU 2 sortira la même année que la PS5

    Le reste appartient à l'histoire !
    minbox posted the 09/12/2019 at 04:36 PM
    Ça sent le jeu de la gen...
    beppop posted the 09/12/2019 at 04:46 PM
    Vivement !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre