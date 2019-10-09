accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
gat
gat
> blog
FF VII Remake : trailer à 16h00 en France
Compte à rebours ici :
https://www.jp.square-enix.com/ffvii_remake/
J'suis chaud bouillant.
Gamergen
-
https://gamergen.com/actualites/final-fantasy-vii-remake-tetsuya-nomura-donne-rendez-vous-bande-annonce-tgs-2019-305418-1
posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:20 PM by gat
gat
comments (
19
)
plisken
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:22 PM
j'yserais
sora78
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:31 PM
On se met dans l'ambiance ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBnIKaafPHY
jenicris
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:38 PM
kurosu
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:39 PM
J'ai vu le trailer en leak ça bute
jenicris
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:40 PM
kurosu
?!?
koji
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:45 PM
j'ai vu aussi grandiose, vivement la sortie.
voxen
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:53 PM
Cool on va voir Midgar
D
jenicris
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:56 PM
koji
quelle chance.
gat
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:56 PM
voxen
Ok.
voxen
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 10:59 PM
gat
idd
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:00 PM
on a pas une démo en vue aussi ?
gat
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:02 PM
idd
Simple rumeur pour l'instant.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:03 PM
Pile à l'heure du goûter !!
En espérant que l'on ne soit pas dégoûté !
rockin
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:05 PM
gat
va prendre PES 2020 sur Xbox qu'on ce saigne ça !
gat
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:06 PM
icebergbrulant
Ok.
rockin
Je reçois mon exemplaire PS4 cette semaine.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:09 PM
gat
The Office, une série que l'on aime d'office
kurosama
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:19 PM
Yes!
gat
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:20 PM
rockin
N'oublie pas de DL le
patch
. Ah non tu peux pas.
icebergbrulant
Steve Carell.
yamy
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 11:34 PM
kurosu
koji
où ça ?
