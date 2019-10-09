profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
FF VII Remake : trailer à 16h00 en France

Compte à rebours ici : https://www.jp.square-enix.com/ffvii_remake/
J'suis chaud bouillant.

Gamergen - https://gamergen.com/actualites/final-fantasy-vii-remake-tetsuya-nomura-donne-rendez-vous-bande-annonce-tgs-2019-305418-1
    posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:20 PM by gat
    comments (19)
    plisken posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:22 PM
    j'yserais
    sora78 posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:31 PM
    On se met dans l'ambiance ?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBnIKaafPHY
    jenicris posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:38 PM
    kurosu posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:39 PM
    J'ai vu le trailer en leak ça bute
    jenicris posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:40 PM
    kurosu ?!?
    koji posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:45 PM
    j'ai vu aussi grandiose, vivement la sortie.
    voxen posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:53 PM
    Cool on va voir MidgarD
    jenicris posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:56 PM
    koji quelle chance.
    gat posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:56 PM
    voxen Ok.
    voxen posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:59 PM
    gat
    idd posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:00 PM
    on a pas une démo en vue aussi ?
    gat posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:02 PM
    idd Simple rumeur pour l'instant.
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:03 PM
    Pile à l'heure du goûter !!
    En espérant que l'on ne soit pas dégoûté !

    rockin posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:05 PM
    gat va prendre PES 2020 sur Xbox qu'on ce saigne ça !
    gat posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:06 PM
    icebergbrulant Ok.

    rockin Je reçois mon exemplaire PS4 cette semaine.
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:09 PM
    gat
    The Office, une série que l'on aime d'office

    kurosama posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:19 PM
    Yes!
    gat posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:20 PM
    rockin N'oublie pas de DL le patch. Ah non tu peux pas.

    icebergbrulant Steve Carell.
    yamy posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:34 PM
    kurosu koji où ça ?
