articles : 2194
visites since opening : 2668823
gat > blog
Aladdin/Le Roi Lion sera moins cher sur Switch

Superior version qui plus est.
Ca n'arrive pas tous les jours.

    posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:15 PM by gat
    comments (5)
    axlenz posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:18 PM
    D'accord
    xenofamicom posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:18 PM
    La différence de fou

    Les joueurs PS4 et Xbox doivent l'avoir mauvaises
    chiotgamer posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:22 PM
    HEIN Mais Mais ?... Et le respect des traditions ?
    kali posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:25 PM
    Jeu démat sur Switch et physique sur PS4-XOne?
    testament posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:28 PM
