Borderlands 3
name : Borderlands 3
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : 2K Games
developer : Telltale Games
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One
gat
gat
Borderlands 3 : notes de la presse anglophone

*Destructoid - 9/10
*PC Gamer - 63/100
*Game Informer - 8/10
*Shacknews - 9/10
*GameSpot - 8/10
Gamergen - https://gamergen.com/actualites/borderlands-3-notes-presse-anglophone-305398-1
    posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:47 PM by gat
    comments (21)
    zekk posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:49 PM
    la note de pc gamer
    negan posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:49 PM
    whiteweedow25 posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:50 PM
    Pc gamer 63/100
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:51 PM
    Pouvoir Critique Gamer 63/100
    negan posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:51 PM
    whiteweedow25 PCGamer c'est comme USGamer pour Gears 5 une belle bande de FDP
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:51 PM
    Les sites fr qui pleurent car ils n'ont pas eu le jeu et que les sites us lâchent les test
    negan posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:53 PM
    romgamer6859 Ah bon ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:54 PM
    negan
    https://twitter.com/Logan_JV/status/1171069822760824832
    negan posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:56 PM
    romgamer6859 Entre ca et les copies de Gears je me demande si les editeurs on pas un truc contre les sites FR xD
    nigel posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:57 PM
    romgamer6859 En même temps c'est pas très bon signe si 2K n'envoie le jeu qu'a quelques journalistes bien sélectionnés...
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/09/2019 at 04:03 PM
    nigel
    Yep. Sûrement un bon jeu mais peut être pas le jeu de l'année, on verra.
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/09/2019 at 04:31 PM
    Ça va être une tuerie le jeu j'ai aucun doute là dessus
    fredone posted the 09/09/2019 at 04:32 PM
    romgamer6859
    L'hôpital qui se fout de la charité, le respect il en avait rien à foutre quand il s'est permit de noter Lost Odyssey sur la base du 1er DVD seulement.
    kinectical posted the 09/09/2019 at 04:33 PM
    nigel a force de vous fier à GameCULt de merde ça donne ça les testeurs français de tout les sites connu sont priver et tant mieux
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/09/2019 at 04:34 PM
    fredone sérieux ?
    fredone posted the 09/09/2019 at 04:43 PM
    ootaniisensei
    100 % Véridique.
    nigel posted the 09/09/2019 at 04:56 PM
    kinectical Cette rage parce que des gens expriment librement leurs avis
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/09/2019 at 05:03 PM
    fredone
    Mdr, je me rappelle de cette histoire effectivement x)
    Surtout qu'il en fait trop, les médias us ont toujours eu la priorité au niveau mondial ça n'a rien d'étonnant.
    musm posted the 09/09/2019 at 05:19 PM
    kinectical snif gamekult c'est des méchants
    bennj posted the 09/09/2019 at 05:22 PM
    kinectical Alors ca je pense que c'est un des commentaires les plus ridicules que j'ai lu depuis un moment ici

    negan "PCGamer c'est comme USGamer pour Gears 5 une belle bande de FDP" > Encore dans la vulgarité, un jour tu comptes arrêter ?
    lefab88 posted the 09/09/2019 at 06:57 PM
    kinectical ben alors chaton t'as pas pris ton cachet ??
