10 / 08 / 2016
fullbuster
,
linuxclan
,
aym
name :
Borderlands 3
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
2K Games
developer :
Telltale Games
genre :
Aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
Borderlands 3 : notes de la presse anglophone
*Destructoid - 9/10
*PC Gamer - 63/100
*Game Informer - 8/10
*Shacknews - 9/10
*GameSpot - 8/10
Gamergen
-
https://gamergen.com/actualites/borderlands-3-notes-presse-anglophone-305398-1
posted the 09/09/2019 at 03:47 PM by
gat
comments (
21
)
zekk
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:49 PM
la note de pc gamer
negan
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:49 PM
whiteweedow25
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:50 PM
Pc gamer 63/100
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:51 PM
Pouvoir Critique Gamer 63/100
negan
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:51 PM
whiteweedow25
PCGamer c'est comme USGamer pour Gears 5 une belle bande de FDP
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:51 PM
Les sites fr qui pleurent car ils n'ont pas eu le jeu et que les sites us lâchent les test
negan
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:53 PM
romgamer6859
Ah bon ?
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:54 PM
negan
https://twitter.com/Logan_JV/status/1171069822760824832
negan
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:56 PM
romgamer6859
Entre ca et les copies de Gears je me demande si les editeurs on pas un truc contre les sites FR xD
nigel
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 03:57 PM
romgamer6859
En même temps c'est pas très bon signe si 2K n'envoie le jeu qu'a quelques journalistes bien sélectionnés...
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 04:03 PM
nigel
Yep. Sûrement un bon jeu mais peut être pas le jeu de l'année, on verra.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 04:31 PM
Ça va être une tuerie le jeu j'ai aucun doute là dessus
fredone
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 04:32 PM
romgamer6859
L'hôpital qui se fout de la charité, le respect il en avait rien à foutre quand il s'est permit de noter Lost Odyssey sur la base du 1er DVD seulement.
kinectical
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 04:33 PM
nigel
a force de vous fier à GameCULt de merde ça donne ça les testeurs français de tout les sites connu sont priver et tant mieux
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 04:34 PM
fredone
sérieux ?
fredone
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 04:43 PM
ootaniisensei
100 % Véridique.
nigel
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 04:56 PM
kinectical
Cette rage parce que des gens expriment librement leurs avis
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 05:03 PM
fredone
Mdr, je me rappelle de cette histoire effectivement x)
Surtout qu'il en fait trop, les médias us ont toujours eu la priorité au niveau mondial ça n'a rien d'étonnant.
musm
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 05:19 PM
kinectical
snif gamekult c'est des méchants
bennj
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 05:22 PM
kinectical
Alors ca je pense que c'est un des commentaires les plus ridicules que j'ai lu depuis un moment ici
negan
"PCGamer c'est comme USGamer pour Gears 5 une belle bande de FDP" > Encore dans la vulgarité, un jour tu comptes arrêter ?
lefab88
posted
the 09/09/2019 at 06:57 PM
kinectical
ben alors chaton t'as pas pris ton cachet ??
