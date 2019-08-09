profile
Shingeki no kyojin : vous n'êtes pas prêt... (possible spoil)
Pour ceux qui regarde exclusivement l'animé




    posted the 09/08/2019 at 03:33 PM by shincloud
    comments (16)
    mrvince posted the 09/08/2019 at 03:36 PM
    Ceux qui regardent que l'anime sont vraiment pas prêt effectivement ^^. Ce qui se passe après
    shincloud posted the 09/08/2019 at 03:38 PM
    mrvince Chaque mois on ce dis "wow putain le mec nous surprend, impossible de faire mieux" le mois suivant "mais c'est pas possible ça va trop loin, comment il arrive a nous surprendre encore putain" XD
    shinz0 posted the 09/08/2019 at 03:38 PM
    Le meilleur animé 2019 pour l'instant avec The Promised Neverland
    pokute posted the 09/08/2019 at 03:38 PM
    Ouais, mais ça grille un peu la surprise cette publication...
    shincloud posted the 09/08/2019 at 03:41 PM
    pokute Je me suis posé la question aussi, avant de posté, tu me fait douté XD, surtout que la saison arrive l'année prochaine
    kevisiano posted the 09/08/2019 at 03:58 PM
    shinz0 +9999
    opthomas posted the 09/08/2019 at 03:58 PM
    Je lis le manga je confirme les suiveurs de l'anime sont pas prêts
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/08/2019 at 04:03 PM
    Même avec le manga je suis pas prêt.
    rbz posted the 09/08/2019 at 04:08 PM
    Tu devrais foutre spoil ... dans ton titre parce que tu donne des indices sur ce que tu sous entend, sans le vouloir X)

    j'espère que la S4 sera quand même meilleur que la S3 qui était "bonne", mais qui contrairement a la S1&2 na pas réussis a vraiment sublimé cette parties du manga ... en plus d'avoir de nombreuses coupes d'informations intéressantes.

    bref les jean anime, lisez les mangas ...

    darkxehanort94 toi t'es pas prêt pour fairy tail donc bon
    kiryukazuma posted the 09/08/2019 at 04:11 PM
    Le mange c'est la folie ces temps ci ... bientôt la fin
    poliof posted the 09/08/2019 at 04:27 PM
    Saison 3 pas mal. Je vais passer au manga, pas la patience, mais reste que One Punch Man et HxH > All.
    pokute posted the 09/08/2019 at 04:41 PM
    shincloud baaah... En même temps, on se doute qu'il y a une raison à ça , donc bon, c'est pas le spoil de fou non plus, puis la prochaine saison étant la dernière, ce sera forcément révélé là...
    testament posted the 09/08/2019 at 04:49 PM
    Scan 120.
    jaysennnin posted the 09/08/2019 at 04:59 PM
    shinz0 rajoute aussi kimetsu no yaiba (demon slayer) à ta liste
    shinz0 posted the 09/08/2019 at 05:04 PM
    jaysennnin pas encore regardé mais j'en attends que du bien
    kiryukazuma posted the 09/08/2019 at 05:07 PM
    testament 121 est out si jamais
