accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
57
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
rickornichon
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
tuni
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
makotoniijima
,
biboys
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
827
visites since opening :
1330869
jenicris
> blog
Keanu Reeves en visite chez Kojima Prod
https://mobile.twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1170223627062538243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1170223627062538243&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231170223627062538243
https://mobile.twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1170226062711611392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1170226062711611392&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231170226062711611392
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/07/2019 at 08:52 PM by
jenicris
comments (
11
)
fablus
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 08:56 PM
La classe à Dallas
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 08:57 PM
Kojima à vu Keanu a la conference de Cyberpunk je suis certains qu il va le recruter à la dernière minute pour le rajouter à son casting de death stranding
jenicris
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:00 PM
ducknsexe
Reeves a failli être dans le jeu mais Kojima a préféré Mikkelsen.
plisken
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:00 PM
J'aime bien le keanu reeves super classe le john wick
shanks
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:02 PM
S'il peut intégrer Keanu façon Geoff plutôt que "certains" youtubers, ce ne serait pas plus mal.
octobar
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:03 PM
quel pauvre type
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:05 PM
jenicris
y a aussi Masahiro Sakurai ( smash bros) qui a fais la photo avec Kojima Peut être que Kojima a proposé à Reeves et Sakurai juste un simple cameos dans le jeu
birmou
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:05 PM
shanks
La tete que tu va tirer si ya chieze dans le jeu
judas
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:06 PM
Je suis défoncé, je clique sur le lien, je vois Kyogamer qui vie dans son univers et je me demande sérieusement s'il a pas besoin d'aide .
walterwhite
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:06 PM
Les boss du game
guiguif
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 09:07 PM
octobar
rage pas comme ça
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo