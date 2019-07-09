accueil
Cloud devant le bâtiment Shinra: FF7 remake vs original
https://gematsu.com/2019/09/final-fantasy-vii-remake-new-key-visual-remakes-original-key-visual
posted the 09/07/2019 at 07:21 AM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (6)
6
)
biboys
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 07:22 AM
Impressionnant ça va être une belle claque
nospeudo
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 07:29 AM
Putain 6 mois
jenicris
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 07:31 AM
nospeudo
may il sortira pas sur PS4, il sortira sur PS5.
ostream
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 07:37 AM
Dire qu'à l'époque il était inconcevable pour nous de jouer à un jeu avec des graphismes de la qualité des images de synthèse.
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 07:40 AM
Même si je connais rien à ce jeu ça a l'air bien foutu pour un remake.
liquidsnake66
posted
the 09/07/2019 at 07:40 AM
ostream
tellement vrai
