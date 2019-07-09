profile
Cloud devant le bâtiment Shinra: FF7 remake vs original




https://gematsu.com/2019/09/final-fantasy-vii-remake-new-key-visual-remakes-original-key-visual
    posted the 09/07/2019 at 07:21 AM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    biboys posted the 09/07/2019 at 07:22 AM
    Impressionnant ça va être une belle claque
    nospeudo posted the 09/07/2019 at 07:29 AM
    Putain 6 mois
    jenicris posted the 09/07/2019 at 07:31 AM
    nospeudo may il sortira pas sur PS4, il sortira sur PS5.
    ostream posted the 09/07/2019 at 07:37 AM
    Dire qu'à l'époque il était inconcevable pour nous de jouer à un jeu avec des graphismes de la qualité des images de synthèse.
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/07/2019 at 07:40 AM
    Même si je connais rien à ce jeu ça a l'air bien foutu pour un remake.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 09/07/2019 at 07:40 AM
    ostream tellement vrai
