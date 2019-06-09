profile
Gears 5
name : Gears 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : The Coalition
genre : action
other versions : PC
wolfheart
Gears 5 mechas.
Y a t il un passage en robot geant comme dans le 4 ou s agit il juste d une cinématique ?
    posted the 09/06/2019 at 11:34 AM by wolfheart
    comments (4)
    spawnini posted the 09/06/2019 at 11:51 AM
    Ça faudra attendre qu'il y ait des personnes l'ayant terminé. J'ai juste fait le tuto pour l'instant donc peut pas te dire
    shincloud posted the 09/06/2019 at 11:52 AM
    Le jeu viens à peine de sortir voir pas encore XD
    evilchris posted the 09/06/2019 at 12:07 PM
    il y a déjà un passage avec un petit mecha
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/06/2019 at 12:09 PM
    Le jeu vient de sortir faut pas spoil...
