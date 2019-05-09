accueil
Muramasa
shincloud
shincloud
> blog
les fans de Nintendo... c'est particulier XD
posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:03 PM by
shincloud
comments (
21
)
roy001
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:08 PM
mdr
roy001
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:10 PM
elle ressemble bcp a la communauté blizzard , c'est les même réaction que la blizzcon
monseigneurnakata
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:10 PM
Strange les mecs. Bon ils sont pas totalement à l'ouest, ils dorment comme tout le monde quand ça passe d'Animal Crossing + de 30 sec.
Putain ça saute pour DMC2
guiguif
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:11 PM
Ça vaudra jamais le " C'est le X de Xbox, le double X de Xbox One X "
mrvince
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:12 PM
Les mecs tu leur mettrais un jeu ou tu controle un caca il ferait ça. Ils se sentent obligé en faite, ils sont filmé, ils font fan ect c'est comme les applaudissements ds les salles de ciné maintenant. A la fin ou au debut pour Avengers ou Star Wars avec les fans qui gueulent. Mon dieu. Si je pouvais les enterrer 1 par 1. T'es au ciné, ferme ta gueule.
defqon1985
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:13 PM
La réaction de ces trous de balles sur Banjo & Kazooie.
Rapprochement entre Microsoft et Nintendo mes couilles ouais.
gamerdome
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:15 PM
Ils ont fait comme leur idole, ils ont pris des champi
roy001
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:15 PM
mrvince
le "ouuuuuuu" pour NB2k
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:16 PM
ça me choque plus, j'ai dépassé ce stade...
monseigneurnakata
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:17 PM
guiguif
mrvince
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:22 PM
guiguif
monseigneurnakata
roy001
gamerdome
defqon1985
xenofamicom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sgiQg_lW0o
Merde heureusement qu'ils pas eu ça pdt le direct... on aurait eu quelle réaction ?
axlenz
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:23 PM
Je trouve que tout cela à un petit charme quand même. Que ce soit quand les fans Nintendo s'extasient sur tout et n'importe quoi / ou quand les fans Xbox croisent leur main pour faire le X lorque Crosoft annonce un truc / ou quand les fans Sony s'extasient pour de la pisse dans Death Stranding
axlenz
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:24 PM
guiguif
axlenz
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:26 PM
mrvince
Bordel c'est quoi ce truc
! Ne donnez pas des idées à Nintendo pour la succession à Labo
sora78
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:27 PM
mrvince
Ils auraient réagi comme ça
http://replygif.net/i/1098.gif
mrvince
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:29 PM
axlenz
C'est réel par contre
c'est pas une vidéo fake
axlenz
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:31 PM
mrvince
réel!!!
ça sert à quoi le truc en fait ? J'ai pas du tout compris
mrvince
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:34 PM
axlenz
Tu en sauras plus le 12 septembre petit coquin ! Prend rdv pour découvrir le GOTY.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:42 PM
Le renoi à gauche il me fume mdr
monseigneurnakata
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:45 PM
mrvince
kosé ksé kseu truk ???????? c'est Wii Fit voyage dans le monde entier ou quoi ?
apejy
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 10:46 PM
Donc si je comprends bien, je partage la même passion que ces singes ?...
C'est donc ça l'image du JV qu'ont les gens
