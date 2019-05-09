profile
les fans de Nintendo... c'est particulier XD
    posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:03 PM by shincloud
    comments (21)
    roy001 posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:08 PM
    mdr
    roy001 posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:10 PM
    elle ressemble bcp a la communauté blizzard , c'est les même réaction que la blizzcon
    monseigneurnakata posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:10 PM
    Strange les mecs. Bon ils sont pas totalement à l'ouest, ils dorment comme tout le monde quand ça passe d'Animal Crossing + de 30 sec.
    Putain ça saute pour DMC2
    guiguif posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:11 PM
    Ça vaudra jamais le " C'est le X de Xbox, le double X de Xbox One X "
    mrvince posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:12 PM
    Les mecs tu leur mettrais un jeu ou tu controle un caca il ferait ça. Ils se sentent obligé en faite, ils sont filmé, ils font fan ect c'est comme les applaudissements ds les salles de ciné maintenant. A la fin ou au debut pour Avengers ou Star Wars avec les fans qui gueulent. Mon dieu. Si je pouvais les enterrer 1 par 1. T'es au ciné, ferme ta gueule.
    defqon1985 posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:13 PM
    La réaction de ces trous de balles sur Banjo & Kazooie.
    Rapprochement entre Microsoft et Nintendo mes couilles ouais.
    gamerdome posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:15 PM
    Ils ont fait comme leur idole, ils ont pris des champi
    roy001 posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:15 PM
    mrvince le "ouuuuuuu" pour NB2k
    xenofamicom posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:16 PM
    ça me choque plus, j'ai dépassé ce stade...
    monseigneurnakata posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:17 PM
    guiguif
    mrvince posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:22 PM
    guiguif monseigneurnakata roy001 gamerdome defqon1985 xenofamicom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sgiQg_lW0o Merde heureusement qu'ils pas eu ça pdt le direct... on aurait eu quelle réaction ?
    axlenz posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:23 PM


    Je trouve que tout cela à un petit charme quand même. Que ce soit quand les fans Nintendo s'extasient sur tout et n'importe quoi / ou quand les fans Xbox croisent leur main pour faire le X lorque Crosoft annonce un truc / ou quand les fans Sony s'extasient pour de la pisse dans Death Stranding

    axlenz posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:24 PM
    guiguif
    axlenz posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:26 PM
    mrvince Bordel c'est quoi ce truc ! Ne donnez pas des idées à Nintendo pour la succession à Labo
    sora78 posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:27 PM
    mrvince Ils auraient réagi comme ça http://replygif.net/i/1098.gif

    mrvince posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:29 PM
    axlenz C'est réel par contre c'est pas une vidéo fake
    axlenz posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:31 PM
    mrvince réel!!! ça sert à quoi le truc en fait ? J'ai pas du tout compris
    mrvince posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:34 PM
    axlenz Tu en sauras plus le 12 septembre petit coquin ! Prend rdv pour découvrir le GOTY.
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:42 PM
    Le renoi à gauche il me fume mdr
    monseigneurnakata posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:45 PM
    mrvince kosé ksé kseu truk ???????? c'est Wii Fit voyage dans le monde entier ou quoi ?
    apejy posted the 09/05/2019 at 10:46 PM
    Donc si je comprends bien, je partage la même passion que ces singes ?...
    C'est donc ça l'image du JV qu'ont les gens
