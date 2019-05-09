accueil
negan
> blog
Chez Xbox FR ils savent promouvoir les exclusivités YEAH
AMBIANCE DE FOLIE en direct de chez Jean Kyllian
Les coulisses de Xbox FR :
posted the 09/05/2019 at 08:41 PM by
negan
zekk
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 08:45 PM
misterpixel
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 08:47 PM
Plutôt que d'inviter des vrais fans... Ils auraient pu vu que niveau influence ils ont déjà capté Ninja.
negan
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 08:48 PM
misterpixel
Dans les mecs invités
Un Pro S ( no fake )
Un mec qui fait des faux concours ( No fake)
plisken
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 08:48 PM
la bannière d'enfoiré
negan
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 08:49 PM
plisken
apollokami
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 08:52 PM
La bannière
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:01 PM
Et moi pendant ce temps je joue à gears, j'ai pris game pass ultimate en y réfléchissant c'était mieux
negan
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:02 PM
romgamer6859
Vivement demain ma X
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:04 PM
negan
Le début du solo défonce ptin c'est ouf j'ai pris une gifle !
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:05 PM
Par contre si quelqu'un sait comment récupérer les différents skin (terminator et halo je suis preneur)
derno
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:10 PM
misterpixel
ils auraient du du inviter des mexicain, ils savent mettre l'ambiance eux
misterpixel
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:11 PM
negan
C'est un sketch ?
negan
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:12 PM
misterpixel
Non
axlenz
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:23 PM
oh putain la bannière
scorpion
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:29 PM
j'ai regardé un petit peu, le niveau était scandaleux. L'impression qu'ils n'avaient jamais joué à un gears.
spawnini
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:30 PM
negan
sympas la musique pour dormir
negan
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:30 PM
spawnini
lion93
posted
the 09/05/2019 at 09:35 PM
On sent la passion!
