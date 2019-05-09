profile
Chez Xbox FR ils savent promouvoir les exclusivités YEAH






AMBIANCE DE FOLIE en direct de chez Jean Kyllian



Les coulisses de Xbox FR :




    posted the 09/05/2019 at 08:41 PM by negan
    zekk posted the 09/05/2019 at 08:45 PM
    misterpixel posted the 09/05/2019 at 08:47 PM
    Plutôt que d'inviter des vrais fans... Ils auraient pu vu que niveau influence ils ont déjà capté Ninja.
    negan posted the 09/05/2019 at 08:48 PM
    misterpixel Dans les mecs invités

    Un Pro S ( no fake )
    Un mec qui fait des faux concours ( No fake)
    plisken posted the 09/05/2019 at 08:48 PM


    la bannière d'enfoiré
    negan posted the 09/05/2019 at 08:49 PM
    plisken
    apollokami posted the 09/05/2019 at 08:52 PM
    La bannière
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:01 PM
    Et moi pendant ce temps je joue à gears, j'ai pris game pass ultimate en y réfléchissant c'était mieux
    negan posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:02 PM
    romgamer6859 Vivement demain ma X
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:04 PM
    negan
    Le début du solo défonce ptin c'est ouf j'ai pris une gifle !
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:05 PM
    Par contre si quelqu'un sait comment récupérer les différents skin (terminator et halo je suis preneur)
    derno posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:10 PM
    misterpixel
    ils auraient du du inviter des mexicain, ils savent mettre l'ambiance eux
    misterpixel posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:11 PM
    negan C'est un sketch ?
    negan posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:12 PM
    misterpixel Non
    axlenz posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:23 PM
    oh putain la bannière
    scorpion posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:29 PM
    j'ai regardé un petit peu, le niveau était scandaleux. L'impression qu'ils n'avaient jamais joué à un gears.
    spawnini posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:30 PM
    negan sympas la musique pour dormir
    negan posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:30 PM
    spawnini
    lion93 posted the 09/05/2019 at 09:35 PM
    On sent la passion!
