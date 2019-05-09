- ダリ と 淳 -
profile
The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
17
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
rbz
70
Likes
Likers
rbz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 664
visites since opening : 878771
rbz > blog
all
Link's awakening /Joli Remix de Ballad of the Wind fish
OSEFLand




    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/05/2019 at 02:56 PM by rbz
    comments (2)
    dokidokii posted the 09/05/2019 at 03:03 PM
    Les musiques de ce remake sont massacrés je trouve
    evilchris posted the 09/05/2019 at 03:04 PM
    Les frissons avec cette musique
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre