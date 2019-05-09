In every field, where the flow of data or power is mandatory from one device to another or from one wire to another, connectors and fasteners exist to facilitate the connection. In other words, this connection is known as ‘mating’ because each end of the mating process takes place through gender-assigned plugs and jacks.
The assignment of the genders to connectors is a direct analogy as in the male connector has one or more protruding pins that fit inside the female connector that has the corresponding indentations. When it comes to the electrical power connectors, the connectors’ genders are selected through rigid rules. That is, the genders are assigned to establish a feeling of directionality, i.e. the flow of electrical power from one point to another.
The assignment of genders to the connectors is implemented in a bid to ensure a proper connection and to improve the safety. This is done to prevent non-functional or unsafe configurations or connections from being set up.
As of now, there are various gender-assigned connectors. From the male D-sub connector to the SMA female connector
, Type N series, BNC, TNC, and more. Each of the gendered connectors serves a different purpose in a different profession and because of the diverse nature of this topic; we will only stick with the basics.
Male Connectors
The male connector has one or more exposed pins of conductors which are to be inserted into a connector that has the corresponding indentations. In some instances, the male connector is also called a plug which is used to form an electrical path between two points.
While some people may find it humorous to assign the male gender to any connector with a protruding pin, it is essentially a basic form of identification. Usually, the male connector is attached to any type of hardware, cables or wires. To understand the importance of male connectors, you just need to look around your home. Every home has some pieces of equipment that come with two- or three-pronged electrical plugs.
Now, these electrical male plugs or connectors must fit snuggly into the electrical power outlet to establish a connection.
If the prongs to do not fit properly into the power outlet, it will fail to provide any device with a secure power supply. Keep in mind that both the connectors depend on each other and without one, the other one would not work properly.
Female Connectors
Sometimes known as the jack, a female connector is always attached at the end of a cable, wire, or to any piece of hardware. These connectors have indentations which house electrical terminals.
They are constructed in a way to ‘accept’ the plugs with exposed conductors in them; thus establishing a reliable flow of electrical power. Another way of identifying the female connectors is that when they are disconnected, the internal conductors are not exposed in any way.
This reduces the instances of ‘accidental contact’ with any other external object.
Taking the same example of the electrical plugs; notice how useless the power outlet becomes when there is no electrical plug to form a connection. That said, the female connectors vary in size and structure, i.e. the female connectors on a computer or laptop are in a different shape since it has to facilitate cable insertion from mouse, keyboards, USB, and other computerized devices.
When it comes to industrial projects, the female connectors can be as large as a 6-foot pipe or as small as 3/4 –inch fastener. On top of this, the industrial female conductors are made threads on the outside which enables the male connectors to mate securely.
Symbols for the Female and Male Connectors
While the difference between both connectors is easily noticeable, many engineers opt for systemic symbols. That is, the male connector is identified through a horizontal arrow whose tip is pointing in a sideways direction. On the other hand, the female connector is identified through a Y symbol that is on its side. These particular symbols are used to represent the ‘receiver’ and ‘sender’ images.
Usage of the Female and Male Connectors
How you use the male and female connectors solely depend on your needs and usage. The gendered connectors come in various shapes and sizes depending on how and for what purpose you want to use them. On that note, it is relatively easier to find gendered connectors based on the quantity of power contact, the quantity of signal contact, along with configuration amongst various other details.
The gendered connectors are known to perform various functions in the military, medical, space, and consumers’ equipment. So, it is understandable if the topic of selecting connectors gets a little confusing. However, various manufacturers produce detailed catalogs that contain necessary information regarding the application of the gendered connectors. Also, there are various production companies who can create custom gendered connectors that will fit your applications’ needs and requirements.
Common Problems with the Male and Female Connectors
Most of the time, the gendered connectors fit snugly into each other. However, some connectors fail to provide a secure connection due to them being loose despite being a perfect fit for one another. In such instances, many engineers rely on a small piece of plastic that helps in securing the connection.
Sometimes called a tab, it secures the ‘mating’ process through a snap-locking mechanism. However, the problem with this tab is that it snags the cables and causes irreparable damage to the cable and the port of insertion.
To avoid this issue, you can purchase connectors that come with a built-in curved locking tab. If you fail to find such connectors, you can use boots so that the tabs do not snag the cables. Also, use high-quality crimping tools which do not damage the tab or the cable in the process of crimping the connectors.
[/g]Gendered Challenges Ahead [g]
For a long time, the gendered connectors were easily identifiable. For instance, the one with the protruding pin was labeled a male connector and the one that was designed to accept the pin through corresponding holes was labeled a female connector. Simple and easy!
However, with the new connectors coming into the market, this distinct difference is becoming blurry. For instance, the gendered barrel plugs no longer follow the gender criteria since their plug has a male housing with the female pins. Likewise, their jack or female connectors have a female housing with the male pins. This is just one example! Many other connectors are blurring the difference by housing two separate genders within.
To deal with this challenge, many companies have resorted to calling them genderless jacks or plugs. The point is, nobody is sure about the gender regarding the new specific variants of connectors.
If these kinds of connectors gain traction, maybe the FCC (Federal Communication Commission) will come up with a new gender altogether; one that is neither male nor female.