257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 1
visites since opening : 684
Xenoblade chronicles 1 switch
O top nintendo l'année 2019 fini bien niveau sortie jeux, l'année 2020 semble prometteuse !
    posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:45 PM by haek78
    comments (12)
    rbz posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:46 PM
    on a encore pas une grande visibilité de 2020, même si on peut imaginer

    bayo3, metroid"peut etre", xeno, botw 2, animalcrossing
    shanks posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:46 PM
    salu
    asv ?
    ushiro posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:47 PM
    Ils ont refait les modèles 3D je crois (très ressemblant à celui de Xéno 2). Moi qui n'avait pas fini le jeu, c'est parfait ce remake.
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:49 PM
    rbz ça reste du bien lourd tout de même, et Nintendo gardant toujours du lourd sous le coude en cours d'année
    jeanouillz posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:50 PM
    shanks kikoo
    12, trégro et Paris
    Et twa ?
    amario posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:51 PM
    ushiro il me semble qu'il y a aussi du plus, peut être un dlc qui fait suite direct, y'a un lieu qui m'est inconnu dans la présentation
    testament posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:52 PM
    https://youtu.be/-Xl3LF5A2lk
    guiguif posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:53 PM
    J'espere juste qu'il aura un meilleur traitement visuel que le 2, j'ai deja peur du 480p en portable alors qu'un remaster aurait deliver du 1080p bien propre easy
    shanks posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:54 PM
    jeanouillz
    33.
    On peut se rencontrer ? #CohnBendit
    jeanouillz posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:55 PM
    shanks Sale
    nmariodk posted the 09/04/2019 at 11:05 PM
    shanks
    kurapika posted the 09/04/2019 at 11:06 PM
    Ce remake bordel...Le reve...
