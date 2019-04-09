accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Xenoblade chronicles 1 switch
O top nintendo l'année 2019 fini bien niveau sortie jeux, l'année 2020 semble prometteuse !
posted the 09/04/2019 at 10:45 PM by haek78
haek78
comments (
12
)
rbz
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:46 PM
on a encore pas une grande visibilité de 2020, même si on peut imaginer
bayo3, metroid"peut etre", xeno, botw 2, animalcrossing
shanks
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:46 PM
salu
asv ?
ushiro
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:47 PM
Ils ont refait les modèles 3D je crois (très ressemblant à celui de Xéno 2). Moi qui n'avait pas fini le jeu, c'est parfait ce remake.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:49 PM
rbz
ça reste du bien lourd tout de même, et Nintendo gardant toujours du lourd sous le coude en cours d'année
jeanouillz
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:50 PM
shanks
kikoo
12, trégro et Paris
Et twa ?
amario
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:51 PM
ushiro
il me semble qu'il y a aussi du plus, peut être un dlc qui fait suite direct, y'a un lieu qui m'est inconnu dans la présentation
testament
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:52 PM
https://youtu.be/-Xl3LF5A2lk
guiguif
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:53 PM
J'espere juste qu'il aura un meilleur traitement visuel que le 2, j'ai deja peur du 480p en portable alors qu'un remaster aurait deliver du 1080p bien propre easy
shanks
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:54 PM
jeanouillz
33.
On peut se rencontrer ? #CohnBendit
jeanouillz
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 10:55 PM
shanks
Sale
nmariodk
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 11:05 PM
shanks
kurapika
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 11:06 PM
Ce remake bordel...Le reve...
