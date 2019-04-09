accueil
profile
98
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
xxxxxx12
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
myers
,
kikibearentongues
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
rickornichon
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
,
sonilka
,
angelcloud
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
whookid
,
furtifdor
,
rayzorx09
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kali
,
aiolia081
,
biboys
,
negan
,
sujetdelta
,
giusnake
,
killia
,
awamy02
goldmen33
articles : 882
882
visites since opening : 1260519
1260519
goldmen33
> blog
Bad Boys For Life - premier trailer
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:25 PM by goldmen33
goldmen33
comments (
12
)
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 04:33 PM
Ça donne trop envie
kinectical
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 04:34 PM
Martin il est rendu tout chubby bordel
mais le film a l’air dément
ioop
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 04:37 PM
pas mal, j'irai peut être le voir
kinectical
grave .. il a abusé du McDo
shinz0
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 04:39 PM
Pas mal ça fait plaisir de retrouver le duo
misterbe
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 04:41 PM
Réalisateur Belge et ça c’est cool.^^ (Ils sont deux d’ailleurs)
spilner
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 04:53 PM
J'ai surkiffé le 2 j'espère qu'il sera aussi bon.
Sinon Will Smith vieillit jamais?
osiris
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 05:14 PM
Cool! En espérant qu'il fout pas du CG partout mais qu'on est des vrais scènes d'action
plisken
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 05:21 PM
J'espere que niveau action ça va envoyer du lourd et pas commecete daube de hobbs et shaw parce que ce film là niveau "abuserie "c'est fort
burningcrimson
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 05:30 PM
Spilner
haha je me disais la même !
spilner
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 05:35 PM
Burningcrimson
C'est ouf quand même
Sinon cette scène bordel, trop culte
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLD6A6rvRG0
sandman
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 05:56 PM
spilner
cette pression de ouf mdrrr
gantzeur
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 06:02 PM
