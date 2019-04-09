profile
Bad Boys For Life - premier trailer


    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:25 PM by goldmen33
    comments (12)
    ryoporterbridges posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:33 PM
    Ça donne trop envie
    kinectical posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:34 PM
    Martin il est rendu tout chubby bordel mais le film a l’air dément
    ioop posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:37 PM
    pas mal, j'irai peut être le voir

    kinectical grave .. il a abusé du McDo
    shinz0 posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Pas mal ça fait plaisir de retrouver le duo
    misterbe posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:41 PM
    Réalisateur Belge et ça c’est cool.^^ (Ils sont deux d’ailleurs)
    spilner posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:53 PM
    J'ai surkiffé le 2 j'espère qu'il sera aussi bon.
    Sinon Will Smith vieillit jamais?
    osiris posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:14 PM
    Cool! En espérant qu'il fout pas du CG partout mais qu'on est des vrais scènes d'action
    plisken posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:21 PM
    J'espere que niveau action ça va envoyer du lourd et pas commecete daube de hobbs et shaw parce que ce film là niveau "abuserie "c'est fort
    burningcrimson posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:30 PM
    Spilner haha je me disais la même !
    spilner posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:35 PM
    Burningcrimson
    C'est ouf quand même

    Sinon cette scène bordel, trop culte
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLD6A6rvRG0
    sandman posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:56 PM
    spilner cette pression de ouf mdrrr
    gantzeur posted the 09/04/2019 at 06:02 PM
