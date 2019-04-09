accueil
kevisiano
> blog
Catherine : quelle voix choisir, VUS ou VJAP ?
Hello!
J'ai commencé en anglais mais j'en suis au début. Pour le moment je la trouve plutôt pas mal. Mais que vaut la voix jap ?
Merci !
posted the 09/04/2019 at 11:57 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
9
)
mahatma
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 12:01 PM
Pourquoi ne pas le faire une fois en anglais et une fois en Jap ? Tu as le collector ? jolie ?
kevisiano
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 12:05 PM
mahatma
pourquoi pas oui ! J'ai la version standard avec le steelbook tout de même
lion93
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 12:08 PM
perso en VO, en plus on peut changer la voix de catherine
dashrendar
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 12:14 PM
En Jap. Immersion garantie.
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 12:27 PM
L'un ou l'autre les deux sont très bien.
shincloud
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 12:45 PM
VA direct, ça colle mieux au niveau du ton de voix des perso et surtout le sujet du jeu, je préfère en tout cas ^^
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 01:02 PM
shincloud
d'ailleurs tu le fais comment toi Astral ? VA où Jap ?
raioh
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 01:20 PM
Voix jap au dessus de la VA, mais la VA n'est pas mauvaise pour autant pour une fois. Comme il y a plusieurs fins à voir, tu peux faire une run en Jap et une autre en Anglaise.
tolgafury
posted
the 09/04/2019 at 01:21 PM
lion93
On peut changer la voix de Catherine ?
