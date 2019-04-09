profile
Catherine : Full Body
name : Catherine : Full Body
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Studio Zero
genre : puzzle
Catherine : quelle voix choisir, VUS ou VJAP ?
Hello!

J'ai commencé en anglais mais j'en suis au début. Pour le moment je la trouve plutôt pas mal. Mais que vaut la voix jap ?

Merci !
    posted the 09/04/2019 at 11:57 AM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    mahatma posted the 09/04/2019 at 12:01 PM
    Pourquoi ne pas le faire une fois en anglais et une fois en Jap ? Tu as le collector ? jolie ?
    kevisiano posted the 09/04/2019 at 12:05 PM
    mahatma pourquoi pas oui ! J'ai la version standard avec le steelbook tout de même
    lion93 posted the 09/04/2019 at 12:08 PM
    perso en VO, en plus on peut changer la voix de catherine
    dashrendar posted the 09/04/2019 at 12:14 PM
    En Jap. Immersion garantie.
    joueurdudimanche posted the 09/04/2019 at 12:27 PM
    L'un ou l'autre les deux sont très bien.
    shincloud posted the 09/04/2019 at 12:45 PM
    VA direct, ça colle mieux au niveau du ton de voix des perso et surtout le sujet du jeu, je préfère en tout cas ^^
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/04/2019 at 01:02 PM
    shincloud d'ailleurs tu le fais comment toi Astral ? VA où Jap ?
    raioh posted the 09/04/2019 at 01:20 PM
    Voix jap au dessus de la VA, mais la VA n'est pas mauvaise pour autant pour une fois. Comme il y a plusieurs fins à voir, tu peux faire une run en Jap et une autre en Anglaise.
    tolgafury posted the 09/04/2019 at 01:21 PM
    lion93 On peut changer la voix de Catherine ?
