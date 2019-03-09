profile
all
[Death Stranding] Dessin de Sam Porter
je n'arrive pas à m'arrêter d'y ajouter des détails ^^



Un peu de chemin depuis la première version…

    posted the 09/03/2019 at 10:24 PM by ni2bo2
    comments (1)
    xenofamicom posted the 09/03/2019 at 10:31 PM
    Il y a un petit côté "plan de meuble d'Ikea"...

    Sinon c'est pas mal
