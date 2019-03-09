AI is the technology which is continuously evolving digital industry with a lot of enhancements such as Siri, Alexa, Cortana and many more. Today, all SME business industries are adopting Artificial intelligence for their business and also eCommerce industry is not left behind it. Almost each eCommerce CMS provides a broad array of sophisticated AI tools for web stores to use.
AI is enabling businesses to understand not only their customer behavior but it also helps Magento store owners to enhance their quality of service which they deliver to their users. There are many CMS available to use but Magento is the most innovation-driven CMS which is mostly used for building web and mobile stores. It is the leading CMS which helps their store owners to increase their ROI. Moreover, let’s know how AI is playing a game-changer role for Magento eCommerce development stores.
What Can AI Do For E-Commerce?
1) Enhanced Search Functionality:
This is the essential feature which every digital store needs to provide their customeo boost their customer experience. Additionally, Magento offers numerous extensions in this regard AI is there to deliver much better results. It only focuses on the search context instead of just depending on the keywords. It also utilizes the NLP to come up with more combination of words and provides better results according to user search queries.
2) Prevent fraud and scams:
Cybercrime is very harmful for an online eCommerce store. Clients feel insecure while doing transactions from eCommerce website or any app. But, AI can be very beneficial to prevent frauds by identifying payment patterns. It also cut downs the number of false positives, boost decision making power for humans.
3) Be Customer-Centric:
When you feel frustrated due to slow internet connection or a poorly designed website, at that time AI is there to cut as many of the potential drop-out points as possible, and provide the client with a flawless experience across the multiple channels. For an example, if user has already searched for any similar product on a competitor’s website, the system will display the best selection of that particular category.
As, AI is continuously providing ease of customer service and flawless experience to users then eCommerce store would embrace this technology in all categories of business. For that, you need to consult any Magento Development Company,
who can turn your ideas in a successful digital store.