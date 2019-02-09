Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
Les fans de Buu (Boubou pour les anciens) c’est pour vous


Voila un peu de douceurs pour vous
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/02/2019 at 01:46 PM by amassous
    comments (13)
    jf17 posted the 09/02/2019 at 01:48 PM
    Boubou pour les vrais
    amassous posted the 09/02/2019 at 01:49 PM
    jf17 Tkt j’avait les K7 moi aussi, j’ai mis du temps a l’appeler Buu
    biboys posted the 09/02/2019 at 01:50 PM
    Le plus charismatique des méchants de dbz les vrais savent arc buu
    mahatma posted the 09/02/2019 at 01:57 PM
    amassous perso le gros c'est Boubou, le maigre et qui s'améliore ensuite c'est Majin Bou, ensuite Mini bou pour le petit teigneux XD
    plisken posted the 09/02/2019 at 01:57 PM
    A chaque fois que je vois cet enfoiré j'ai envie de bouffer un chewing gum style malabar ou tubblegum
    amassous posted the 09/02/2019 at 02:00 PM
    mahatma Si tu veut pour toi .
    plisken Malabar menthe jvais allez au bar tabac a cause de toi.
    amassous posted the 09/02/2019 at 02:01 PM
    mahatma Sinon officiellement c’est tous des Majin Buu le dernier c’est Majin Buu Pure.
    plisken posted the 09/02/2019 at 02:04 PM
    amassous
    pharrell posted the 09/02/2019 at 02:05 PM
    Trop bien toutes ces peluches
    amassous posted the 09/02/2019 at 02:07 PM
    plisken Jsuis sérieux envois 10 centimes
    pharrell mieux que des peluches de la fête foraine TMTC
    plisken posted the 09/02/2019 at 02:08 PM
    amassous ça risque d'etre chaud j'ai tout mis tout mon oseille dans la mother base
    momotaros posted the 09/02/2019 at 02:43 PM
    Buu petit meilleur antagoniste DB
    dungas73 posted the 09/02/2019 at 03:08 PM
    OOB la resurection aussi
