superpanda > blog
Hs : mon site photo
Bonjour,
Je pratique la photo depuis une dizaine d'années, c'est une vraie passion pour moi.
Je vous invite à faire un petit tour sur mon site internet si c'est un domaine que vous appréciez.
Merci !
shirsch.netfolio.net
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:20 PM by superpanda
    comments (21)
    minbox posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:26 PM
    J'ai la même passion mais pour la photographie animalière, c'est une vraie drogue pour moi.
    superpanda posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:28 PM
    minbox t'as un site ?
    minbox posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:30 PM
    J'ai regardé tes photos tu es vraiment doué, c'est superbe.
    superpanda posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:31 PM
    minbox merci, ça me touche ☺️
    minbox posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:31 PM
    superpanda non pas encore mais j'y pense. Quand j'en aurais un je te le dirais
    superpanda posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:33 PM
    minbox tu peux déjà créer un compte 500 px
    cirilla posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:48 PM
    J'adore la photographie, j'ai envie de m'y lancer mais je ne peux pas me promener comme je veux avec un appareil qui a un peu de valeur par chez moi

    J'adore tes photos
    superpanda posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:51 PM
    cirilla merci
    T'es où ?
    spilner posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:54 PM
    Effectivement c'est TOP la
    minbox posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:06 PM
    cirilla à ce point ?! En même temps quand je vais en sortie photo animalière seul en forêt j’ai toujours avec moi ma matraque télescopique, on ne sait jamais sur qui on peut tomber... ou même un chien méchant.

    superpanda oui c’est un bon site, sinon il y a aussi Instagram.
    superpanda posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:07 PM
    minbox cirilla je dois être naïf je sors toujours la fleur au fusil..

    spilner merci
    minbox posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:10 PM
    superpanda tu as quoi comme matos ?
    victornewman posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:12 PM
    minbox parle pas de "matraque télescopique" imagine si spawnini ou octobar passe dans le coins :'(
    minbox posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:13 PM
    victornewman
    playstation2008 posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:21 PM
    Bien bien ! Les photos en noir et blanc sont superbes
    barberousse posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:33 PM
    Elles sont vraiment magnifiques tes photos!
    superpanda posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:43 PM
    playstation2008 barberousse merci d'être passés!
    osiris posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:44 PM
    Superbe les photo je te follow sur insta du coup
    superpanda posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:45 PM
    minbox nikon D800
    Nikkor 16-35
    Nikkor 50mm f/1.8
    J'avais un Tamron 70/200 f/2.8 mais je l'ai fait tomber cet été. Je recherche un 70-210 f/4 pour le remplacer
    osiris merci. Je mets pas grand chose sur insta, ça me demande trop de manips entre pc et telephone
    minbox posted the 09/01/2019 at 07:59 PM
    superpanda ah oui j’ai aussi un Tamron 70-200 f/2.8 qui est tombé, je l’ai réparé mais l’autofocus ne marche pas. Le 50mm f/1.8 est un incontournable, il va falloir que je m’équipe. Le 16-35mm est top pour le paysage, je pense m’y mettre aussi. Sinon très bon boîtier que tu as la

    Pour la photo animalière j’ai un Canon EOS 7D et un objectif Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.5 G2.
    superpanda posted the 09/01/2019 at 08:01 PM
    minbox tu prends quoi comme bestioles ? T'es où ?
