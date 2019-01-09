Bonjour,
Je pratique la photo depuis une dizaine d'années, c'est une vraie passion pour moi.
Je vous invite à faire un petit tour sur mon site internet si c'est un domaine que vous appréciez.
Merci !
shirsch.netfolio.net
tags :
posted the 09/01/2019 at 06:20 PM by superpanda
J'adore tes photos
T'es où ?
superpanda oui c’est un bon site, sinon il y a aussi Instagram.
spilner merci
Nikkor 16-35
Nikkor 50mm f/1.8
J'avais un Tamron 70/200 f/2.8 mais je l'ai fait tomber cet été. Je recherche un 70-210 f/4 pour le remplacer
osiris merci. Je mets pas grand chose sur insta, ça me demande trop de manips entre pc et telephone
Pour la photo animalière j’ai un Canon EOS 7D et un objectif Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.5 G2.