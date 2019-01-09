accueil
Comme en 2016 Neil Druckmann a recu sa copie de Gears 5
C'est l'heure de relancer mon Lanzor. Merci d'être venu tôt, Gears 5 est magnifique.
posted the 09/01/2019 at 08:54 AM by
negan
comments (
2
)
mahatma
posted
the 09/01/2019 at 08:53 AM
Bourré Neil drunkmann, quitte Naughty dog pour travailler sur Gears 6
jenicris
posted
the 09/01/2019 at 08:55 AM
Ca se fait souvent dans l'industrie et je trouve ça cool.
