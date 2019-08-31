profile
biboys
24
Likes
Likers
biboys
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 66
visites since opening : 220792
biboys > blog
Un jeux ps5 ultra impressionnant
News éclair, le lien ci-dessous :

Un ex rédac chef à été bluffé par un titre ps5 open World...

http://www.gameblog.fr/blogs/8xogen/p_134186_ps5-un-ex-redac-chef-souffle-par-la-demo-d-un-rpg
http://www.gameblog.fr/blogs/8xogen/p_134186_ps5-un-ex-redac-chef-souffle-par-la-demo-d-un-rpg
    tags : waouh
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:41 PM by biboys
    comments (13)
    jenicris posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:44 PM
    Le mec a posté ça sur Resetera.
    minbox posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:46 PM
    makotoniijima posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:47 PM
    Ce n'est pas une exclu sony c'est précisé.
    jenicris posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:48 PM
    makotoniijima il dit pas que c'est une exclu, juste que le jeu tournait sur PS5 (ou du moins dev kit PS5).
    yukilin posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:50 PM
    J'y croirais quand je verrais le jeu de mes yeux. On connait que trop bien les exagérations dans l'industrie du JV.
    minbox posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:51 PM
    makotoniijima jenicris donc imaginez les exclusivités PlayStation 5...
    octobar posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:51 PM
    C'est du Julien Chieze tout craché.
    negan posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:52 PM
    jenicris C'est donc un jeu Next Gen est non un jeu PS5
    jenicris posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:53 PM
    negan le jeu tourne sur PS5, il ment pas.
    negan posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:54 PM
    jenicris Non il ment pas mais c'est un jeu Next Gen c'est trompeur .
    minbox posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:56 PM
    negan les PS5 et prochaine Xbox sont des next gen donc je ne comprends pas ce que tu essayes d’insinuer...
    rbz posted the 08/31/2019 at 04:01 PM
    la gueule de l'article
    diablo posted the 08/31/2019 at 04:07 PM
    Oui comme El Famoso Cyberpunk2077 quand les premiers journalistes étaient soufflé par ce qu'ils avaient vu j'y crois pas a ces déclarations
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre