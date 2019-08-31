accueil
Capcom
Capcom
biboys
articles :
66
visites since opening :
220792
biboys
> blog
Un jeux ps5 ultra impressionnant
News éclair, le lien ci-dessous :
Un ex rédac chef à été bluffé par un titre ps5 open World...
http://www.gameblog.fr/blogs/8xogen/p_134186_ps5-un-ex-redac-chef-souffle-par-la-demo-d-un-rpg
http://www.gameblog.fr/blogs/8xogen/p_134186_ps5-un-ex-redac-chef-souffle-par-la-demo-d-un-rpg
tags :
waouh
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:41 PM by
biboys
comments (
13
)
jenicris
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:44 PM
Le mec a posté ça sur Resetera.
minbox
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:46 PM
makotoniijima
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:47 PM
Ce n'est pas une exclu sony c'est précisé.
jenicris
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:48 PM
makotoniijima
il dit pas que c'est une exclu, juste que le jeu tournait sur PS5 (ou du moins dev kit PS5).
yukilin
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:50 PM
J'y croirais quand je verrais le jeu de mes yeux. On connait que trop bien les exagérations dans l'industrie du JV.
minbox
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:51 PM
makotoniijima
jenicris
donc imaginez les exclusivités PlayStation 5...
octobar
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:51 PM
C'est du Julien Chieze tout craché.
negan
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:52 PM
jenicris
C'est donc un jeu Next Gen est non un jeu PS5
jenicris
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:53 PM
negan
le jeu tourne sur PS5, il ment pas.
negan
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:54 PM
jenicris
Non il ment pas mais c'est un jeu Next Gen c'est trompeur .
minbox
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:56 PM
negan
les PS5 et prochaine Xbox sont des next gen donc je ne comprends pas ce que tu essayes d’insinuer...
rbz
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 04:01 PM
la gueule de l'article
diablo
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 04:07 PM
Oui comme El Famoso Cyberpunk2077 quand les premiers journalistes étaient soufflé par ce qu'ils avaient vu
j'y crois pas a ces déclarations
