Tidu$X59
profile
The Dark Pictures : Man of Medan
2
Likes
Likers
name : The Dark Pictures : Man of Medan
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Supermassive Games
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
tidusx59
6
Likes
Likers
tidusx59
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 125
visites since opening : 56564
tidusx59 > blog
The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of medan - Vidéo découverte
Bonjour Gamekyo

Voici ma petite vidéo découverte du dernier jeu des papa de Until Dawn.



Bon visionnage
Tidu$X59 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLtIeFCXCK0
    tags : découverte ps4 ps4pro the dark pictures anthology : man of medan
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/31/2019 at 09:46 AM by tidusx59
    comments (1)
    biboys posted the 08/31/2019 at 09:54 AM
    Une vrais réussite au même titre que until dawn. J'attends grave la suite little hope
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre