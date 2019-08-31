accueil
Tidu$X59
name :
The Dark Pictures : Man of Medan
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Supermassive Games
genre :
Narration
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
tidusx59
The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of medan - Vidéo découverte
Bonjour Gamekyo
Voici ma petite vidéo découverte du dernier jeu des papa de Until Dawn.
Bon visionnage
Tidu$X59
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLtIeFCXCK0
découverte
ps4
ps4pro
the dark pictures anthology : man of medan
posted the 08/31/2019 at 09:46 AM by
tidusx59
biboys
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 09:54 AM
Une vrais réussite au même titre que until dawn. J'attends grave la suite little hope
