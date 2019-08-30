accueil
mahatma
> blog
Le reseau Xbox ne fonctionne plus ?
Pas moyen de me connecter. '' votre reseau est bon, mais le service xbox rencontre quelques problèmes''??
Vous aussi ?
posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:08 PM by
mahatma
comments (
11
)
edarn
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:09 PM
Ah ok, je suis pas le seul.
Pas moyen de me co à Elite Dangerous.
mahatma
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:11 PM
edarn
Netflix fonctionne au moins XD
jf17
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:15 PM
Mon fils joue en ligne sur gow4, il n'a pas de soucis
shincloud
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:16 PM
Pareil
revans
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:18 PM
bah je suis sur youtube et je dl blair witch donc sa passe
mahatma
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:19 PM
edarn
jf17
shincloud
revans
voici ce qui bug:
Principaux services Xbox Live
Connexion ; création, gestion ou récupération d'un compte ; recherche
revans
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:21 PM
mahatma
ha peut etre pour sa que j'ai était déco de mon compte youtube
misterpixel
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:24 PM
Ça fait 3 jours qu'il y a des problèmes avec 'e live Xbox, ça demande des abonnements 1 an offert, ça va ils sont pas exigeants
misterpixel
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:25 PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/XboxSupport/status/1167513105363914753
Ils sont dessus.
radmo
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 07:40 PM
Faut que ca tombe le vendredi soir..puré.
edarn
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 08:08 PM
mahatma
Ah ok, thx pour l'info. J'espère que ce sera réglé pour demain.
