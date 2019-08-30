profile
mahatma
1
Like
Likers
mahatma
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 10
visites since opening : 14089
mahatma > blog
Le reseau Xbox ne fonctionne plus ?
Pas moyen de me connecter. '' votre reseau est bon, mais le service xbox rencontre quelques problèmes''??

Vous aussi ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:08 PM by mahatma
    comments (11)
    edarn posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:09 PM
    Ah ok, je suis pas le seul.
    Pas moyen de me co à Elite Dangerous.
    mahatma posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:11 PM
    edarn Netflix fonctionne au moins XD
    jf17 posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:15 PM
    Mon fils joue en ligne sur gow4, il n'a pas de soucis
    shincloud posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:16 PM
    Pareil
    revans posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:18 PM
    bah je suis sur youtube et je dl blair witch donc sa passe
    mahatma posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:19 PM
    edarn jf17 shincloud revans voici ce qui bug:
    Principaux services Xbox Live

    Connexion ; création, gestion ou récupération d'un compte ; recherche
    revans posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:21 PM
    mahatma ha peut etre pour sa que j'ai était déco de mon compte youtube
    misterpixel posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:24 PM
    Ça fait 3 jours qu'il y a des problèmes avec 'e live Xbox, ça demande des abonnements 1 an offert, ça va ils sont pas exigeants
    misterpixel posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:25 PM
    https://mobile.twitter.com/XboxSupport/status/1167513105363914753 Ils sont dessus.
    radmo posted the 08/30/2019 at 07:40 PM
    Faut que ca tombe le vendredi soir..puré.
    edarn posted the 08/30/2019 at 08:08 PM
    mahatma
    Ah ok, thx pour l'info. J'espère que ce sera réglé pour demain.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre