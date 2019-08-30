accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
maddox69
,
sephiroth07
,
torotoro59
,
sebwoof
,
kurosama
,
aros
,
minx
,
genzzo
,
diablass59
,
chester
,
marcus62
,
makotoniijima
,
link49
,
negan
,
aym
,
calishnikov
,
escobar
,
milo42
,
boyd
,
voxen
,
spawnini
,
defqon1985
name :
Gears 5
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
The Coalition
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
122
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
rickornichon
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
opthomas
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
defqon1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
niveforever
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
kikibearentongues
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
hasselhoff
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
cb
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onykarts
,
kevisiano
,
lark78
,
siil
,
osiris
,
awamy02
,
gaunt
,
walterwhite
,
axlenz
,
kwak
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2189
visites since opening :
2651397
gat
> blog
Gears 5 : première note
Negan avant et après avoir cliqué.
J-7
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:14 AM by
gat
comments (
16
)
negan
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:16 AM
Osef des notes je suis pas comme toutes les baltringues qui insulte TC et le jeu sans avoir rien vu depuis des semaines et qui maintenant font le tunnel avec leurs gorges .
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:18 AM
Il y a encore des cités dans le 5-9?
victornewman
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:19 AM
trop de gear tue le gear
guiguif
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:20 AM
negan
t'es quand meme le premier a avoir sauté sur l'article
negan
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:22 AM
guiguif
Bah logique ça concerne Gears , c'est un peu comme toi sur un article négatif envers Nintendo
sora78
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:22 AM
guiguif
Enfin un vrai retour en force pour gears ?
cirdoel
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:26 AM
gat
t'as fait ma journee
icebergbrulant
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:30 AM
Ca s'annonce mal si la note est près du sol
biboys
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:31 AM
icebergbrulant
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:31 AM
t'es quand meme le premier a avoir sauté sur l'article
Bah logique ça concerne Gears , c'est un peu comme toi sur un article négatif envers Nintendo
Merde les gars mettez des gilets par balle... vous allez vous faire mal
guiguif
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:36 AM
negan
nan j’essaie de toujours attendre un peu avant de les démonter
birmou
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:40 AM
negan
simonw
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:43 AM
Je voudrais bien que le jeu se tape un bon 5 sur Gamekult ou un petit 12 sur Jeux video.com juste pour assister au malaise du gars
smokeboom
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:43 AM
ryoporterbridges
Calais c'est dans le 6-2
spawnini
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:43 AM
negan
c'te poète
milo42
killia
posted
the 08/30/2019 at 11:44 AM
Ce gif de troll
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Enfin un vrai retour en force pour gears ?
Ca s'annonce mal si la note est près du sol
Bah logique ça concerne Gears , c'est un peu comme toi sur un article négatif envers Nintendo
Merde les gars mettez des gilets par balle... vous allez vous faire mal
milo42