Gears 5 : première note



Negan avant et après avoir cliqué.


J-7
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:14 AM by gat
    comments (16)
    negan posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:16 AM
    Osef des notes je suis pas comme toutes les baltringues qui insulte TC et le jeu sans avoir rien vu depuis des semaines et qui maintenant font le tunnel avec leurs gorges .
    ryoporterbridges posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:18 AM
    Il y a encore des cités dans le 5-9?
    victornewman posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:19 AM
    trop de gear tue le gear
    guiguif posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:20 AM
    negan t'es quand meme le premier a avoir sauté sur l'article
    negan posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:22 AM
    guiguif Bah logique ça concerne Gears , c'est un peu comme toi sur un article négatif envers Nintendo
    sora78 posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:22 AM
    guiguif

    Enfin un vrai retour en force pour gears ?
    cirdoel posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:26 AM
    gat t'as fait ma journee
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:30 AM


    Ca s'annonce mal si la note est près du sol

    biboys posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:31 AM
    icebergbrulant
    xenofamicom posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:31 AM
    t'es quand meme le premier a avoir sauté sur l'article

    Bah logique ça concerne Gears , c'est un peu comme toi sur un article négatif envers Nintendo

    Merde les gars mettez des gilets par balle... vous allez vous faire mal
    guiguif posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:36 AM
    negan nan j’essaie de toujours attendre un peu avant de les démonter
    birmou posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:40 AM
    negan
    simonw posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:43 AM
    Je voudrais bien que le jeu se tape un bon 5 sur Gamekult ou un petit 12 sur Jeux video.com juste pour assister au malaise du gars
    smokeboom posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:43 AM
    ryoporterbridges Calais c'est dans le 6-2
    spawnini posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:43 AM
    negan c'te poète

    milo42
    killia posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:44 AM
    Ce gif de troll
