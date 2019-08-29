profile
TGS : des annonces Switch coté Capcom ?
Jeux Video


Sûrement un Resident Evil Revelations 3 exclusif et très ambitieux, qui sera superbe au milieu du catalogue Switch.













ptdr, des portages de DMC 2 et Dead Rising 1 ouais
    posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:16 PM by shanks
    xenofamicom posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:26 PM
    Capcom sur Switch, c'est vraiment une blague...

    On fera semblant d'attendre cet event durant le TGS et d'être surpris de voir qu'on aura encore droit à des portages.

    Ceci dit, je serai content de voir Viewtiful Joe collection HD...
