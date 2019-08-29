profile
Sony et Microsoft ont la pluie ?


Ça date mais lui il a son vidéo drive
    posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:21 PM by negan
    comments (34)
    chronokami posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:25 PM
    il a quand même réussi son buzz le dude. Escobar
    kaizer posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:26 PM


    Je prefere GT GABI
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:26 PM
    chronokami
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:27 PM
    kaizer C'est pas le brocanteur lui ?
    kaizer posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:28 PM
    negan YES c'est un bon cassos
    shanks posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:29 PM
    Rien que pour l'emmerder, tu rentres dans le magasin et tu demandes un Mario Kart.
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:29 PM
    kaizer Pire que Kirby54 ?
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:32 PM
    shanks
    ritalix posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:32 PM
    wtf comment t'es tomber sur ça
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:33 PM
    ritalix Ca date c'est de malaiseTV
    kaizer posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:33 PM
    negan pire de chez pire

    Tiens vas y regale toi https://youtu.be/C8KNb9SgTNg
    ritalix posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:33 PM
    kaizer hey respecte le Don Gabionne toi
    kaizer posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:35 PM
    ritalix

    Dessinile toun
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:35 PM
    kaizer OMAGAD IL SAIT PAS DIRE JUDGE DREDD CE BATARD
    ritalix posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:37 PM
    kaizer negan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpvDO6u12Yw&feature=youtu.be&t=173
    kaizer posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:38 PM
    negan attend de voir son pote bouffer son pif
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:39 PM
    kaizer Mon kirby54 est pire car lui c'est un kyogamer version brocante .

    Harcelement pour qu'un mec lambda perde son taff , arnaque sur enfant
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:40 PM
    Shanks va voir a 2m25 ton enfance va etre sodomiser

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8KNb9SgTNg&feature=youtu.be
    testament posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:49 PM
    Omg, vivement le duo avec kyogamer !
    gat posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:51 PM
    Il est ICI le meilleur.
    opthomas posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:53 PM
    C'est qui ce gusse ?
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:56 PM
    opthomas C'est mon daron parle bien
    opthomas posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:59 PM
    negan Sur la photo j'ai plus l'impression que le Daron c'est toi et qui lui c'est le lardon
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 10:00 PM
    opthomas Tu m'a demasquer , mais j'ai un video drive moi
    opthomas posted the 08/29/2019 at 10:11 PM
    negan Non mais sérieusement c'est qui cette personne sur la vidéo et en quoi c'est important d'avoir un vidéo drive aujourd'hui ? Je veux dire avec Netflix et consort ?
    evilchris posted the 08/29/2019 at 10:11 PM
    le top pour moi ça reste les mecs de la chaine video jeux (je ne sais plus si c'est le nom exacte)
    fredone posted the 08/29/2019 at 10:13 PM
    evilchris
    C'est pas à eux que tu penses ?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tGpOS4Em20
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 10:17 PM
    opthomas C'est un vendeur fier de sa boutique
    zekk posted the 08/29/2019 at 10:18 PM
    opthomas posted the 08/29/2019 at 10:25 PM
    negan Ah je vois un gars sur Paris je présume
    kalas28 posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:03 PM
    cette mentalité de beauf sur cette article de toute part mon dieu
    negan posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:07 PM
    kalas28 C'est toujours mieux que ton caractère de casse bonbon.

    Toi quand on te vois sur Gamekyo on a l'impression que le médecin t'a annoncer une maladie incurable et ça tout les jours de l’année tellement tu parle a tout le monde comme a de la merde .

    Bref tu sert a rien.
    5120x2880 posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:26 PM
    Opthomas T'es sérieux à pas connaitre Tyrion Lannister ? Il a a ouvert sa boutique après la saison 8 de GoT.
    ducknsexe posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:26 PM
    Le mec de la vidéo il possède quand même une tête de sadique qui se masturbe sur crash
