accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
46
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
defqon1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
makotoniijima
,
victornewman
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
kevisiano
,
salocin
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
9
visites since opening :
359789
negan
> blog
Sony et Microsoft ont la pluie ?
Ça date mais lui il a son vidéo drive
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:21 PM by
negan
comments (
34
)
chronokami
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:25 PM
il a quand même réussi son buzz le dude.
Escobar
kaizer
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:26 PM
Je prefere GT GABI
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:26 PM
chronokami
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:27 PM
kaizer
C'est pas le brocanteur lui ?
kaizer
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:28 PM
negan
YES c'est un bon cassos
shanks
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:29 PM
Rien que pour l'emmerder, tu rentres dans le magasin et tu demandes un Mario Kart.
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:29 PM
kaizer
Pire que Kirby54 ?
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:32 PM
shanks
ritalix
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:32 PM
wtf comment t'es tomber sur ça
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:33 PM
ritalix
Ca date c'est de malaiseTV
kaizer
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:33 PM
negan
pire de chez pire
Tiens vas y regale toi
https://youtu.be/C8KNb9SgTNg
ritalix
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:33 PM
kaizer
hey respecte le Don Gabionne toi
kaizer
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:35 PM
ritalix
Dessinile toun
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:35 PM
kaizer
OMAGAD IL SAIT PAS DIRE JUDGE DREDD CE BATARD
ritalix
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:37 PM
kaizer
negan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpvDO6u12Yw&feature=youtu.be&t=173
kaizer
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:38 PM
negan
attend de voir son pote bouffer son pif
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:39 PM
kaizer
Mon kirby54 est pire car lui c'est un kyogamer version brocante .
Harcelement pour qu'un mec lambda perde son taff , arnaque sur enfant
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:40 PM
Shanks
va voir a 2m25
ton enfance va etre sodomiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8KNb9SgTNg&feature=youtu.be
testament
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:49 PM
Omg, vivement le duo avec kyogamer !
gat
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:51 PM
Il est
ICI
le meilleur.
opthomas
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:53 PM
C'est qui ce gusse ?
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:56 PM
opthomas
C'est mon daron parle bien
opthomas
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 09:59 PM
negan
Sur la photo j'ai plus l'impression que le Daron c'est toi et qui lui c'est le lardon
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 10:00 PM
opthomas
Tu m'a demasquer , mais j'ai un video drive moi
opthomas
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 10:11 PM
negan
Non mais sérieusement c'est qui cette personne sur la vidéo et en quoi c'est important d'avoir un vidéo drive aujourd'hui ? Je veux dire avec Netflix et consort ?
evilchris
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 10:11 PM
le top pour moi ça reste les mecs de la chaine video jeux (je ne sais plus si c'est le nom exacte)
fredone
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 10:13 PM
evilchris
C'est pas à eux que tu penses ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tGpOS4Em20
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 10:17 PM
opthomas
C'est un vendeur fier de sa boutique
zekk
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 10:18 PM
opthomas
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 10:25 PM
negan
Ah je vois un gars sur Paris je présume
kalas28
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 11:03 PM
cette mentalité de beauf sur cette article de toute part mon dieu
negan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 11:07 PM
kalas28
C'est toujours mieux que ton caractère de casse bonbon.
Toi quand on te vois sur Gamekyo on a l'impression que le médecin t'a annoncer une maladie incurable et ça tout les jours de l’année tellement tu parle a tout le monde comme a de la merde .
Bref tu sert a rien.
5120x2880
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 11:26 PM
Opthomas
T'es sérieux à pas connaitre Tyrion Lannister ? Il a a ouvert sa boutique après la saison 8 de GoT.
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 11:26 PM
Le mec de la vidéo il possède quand même une tête de sadique qui se masturbe sur crash
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Je prefere GT GABI
Tiens vas y regale toi https://youtu.be/C8KNb9SgTNg
Dessinile toun
Harcelement pour qu'un mec lambda perde son taff , arnaque sur enfant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8KNb9SgTNg&feature=youtu.be
C'est pas à eux que tu penses ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tGpOS4Em20
Toi quand on te vois sur Gamekyo on a l'impression que le médecin t'a annoncer une maladie incurable et ça tout les jours de l’année tellement tu parle a tout le monde comme a de la merde .
Bref tu sert a rien.