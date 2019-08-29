profile
Yakuza 3
name : Yakuza 3
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 3010
visites since opening : 3182823
leblogdeshacka > blog
La compilation Yakuza Collection est en préco
La compilation Yakuza Collection est disponible en préco pour 59.99€





Yakuza Collection 59.99€
https://amzn.to/2HzFrHs
    posted the 08/29/2019 at 12:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    racsnk posted the 08/29/2019 at 12:28 PM
    Pourquoi c'est un boitier Ps3?
    hollowar posted the 08/29/2019 at 12:28 PM
    60€ seulement ? vue la durée de vie des 3 jeux c'est bien rentable quand on est fan
    famimax posted the 08/29/2019 at 12:29 PM
    racsnk Pour s'excuser de pas avoir sorti le 5 en boite. Sega quoi ^^

    leblogdeshacka Merci et c'est préco par ton lien
    ioop posted the 08/29/2019 at 12:42 PM
    non merci , ça sera le 7 pour ma part le 16 Janvier ou plutôt le 21 le temps de le recevoir ...
    fan2jeux posted the 08/29/2019 at 12:50 PM
    Preco
    kaizer posted the 08/29/2019 at 12:55 PM
    preco
    ritalix posted the 08/29/2019 at 01:21 PM
    toujours pas de sous titres vostfr ? je parle un peu anglais mais franchement Yakuza 4 sur ps3 c'était quand même assez difficile de tout comprendre
