ajouter un tigre
name :
Astral Chain
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
action
european release date :
08/30/2019
leblogdeshacka
articles :
3010
visites since opening :
3182824
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Unboxing] Astral Chain Collector's Edition
Le collector d'Astral Chain se dévoile avec un unboxing qui nous annonce pas moins de 23 010 exemplaires de dispo en Europe
Qui va prendre cette édition collector ?
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:20 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
6
)
fdestroyer
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 11:27 AM
Je vais essayer de la trouver
guchisan
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 11:30 AM
je me rends pas compte concernant le nombre de collector par rapport à d'autres jeux.
monseigneurnakata
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 11:35 AM
guchisan
idem. Il me semble que project zero wii u c’était 9000 (france ou europe ? That’s the question... )
punish62230
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 11:44 AM
Personne puisque le collector s'est fait éclater depuis sa mise en vente.
evilchris
posted
the 08/29/2019 at 12:16 PM
l'artbook n'a même pas de hardcover
langues :
