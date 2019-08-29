profile
name : Astral Chain
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
european release date : 08/30/2019
[Unboxing] Astral Chain Collector's Edition
Le collector d'Astral Chain se dévoile avec un unboxing qui nous annonce pas moins de 23 010 exemplaires de dispo en Europe



Qui va prendre cette édition collector ?
    posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:20 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    fdestroyer posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:27 AM
    Je vais essayer de la trouver
    guchisan posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:30 AM
    je me rends pas compte concernant le nombre de collector par rapport à d'autres jeux.
    monseigneurnakata posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:35 AM
    guchisan idem. Il me semble que project zero wii u c’était 9000 (france ou europe ? That’s the question... )
    punish62230 posted the 08/29/2019 at 11:44 AM
    Personne puisque le collector s'est fait éclater depuis sa mise en vente.
    evilchris posted the 08/29/2019 at 12:16 PM
    l'artbook n'a même pas de hardcover
